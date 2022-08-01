Pedestrian struck and killed on Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan

www.vvng.com
Three dead, two injured in high-speed crash in Rialto involving eight cars
A grizzly crash involving at least eight vehicles resulted in three fatalities and two injuries late Monday evening in Rialto. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard. According to Rialto police, the crash was caused by one vehicle, said to be traveling at an extremely high rate of speed, that collided with the other cars involved — all of which were stopped at a light at the intersection. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two were rushed to a nearby hospital with what authorities called moderate injuries. One of the three was the driver that crashed into the other vehicles. Their identities were withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Barefoot man struck, killed walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who police said was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside died after being struck by a vehicle this morning. California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident.
Plumas County News
Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted
Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Fiery Accident near Adams Street [Riverside, CA]
RIVERSIDE, CA (August 1, 2022) – At least one died and four were injured Wednesday morning after a fiery car accident near Adams Street. On July 27th, at around 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash involving three vehicles on the 91 Freeway. Furthermore, when officers arrived,...
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
Brush fire prompts closure of 10 and 57 freeways in Pomona area
A brush fire, possibly started by a vehicle that crashed, prompted the closure of some freeway transition roads in th ePomona area Tuesday afternoon.The fire erupted around 12:25 p.m. near the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.Some freeway connectors were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.Cal Poly Pomona released a statement saying, "We are aware of a small fire near CPP campus caused by car accident. CHP and LA County Fire on scene. Currently no impact to campus. We will provide updates if the situation changes."About an hour after the fire ignited, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames.Paramedics who responded to a report of a vehicle crash took two people to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.Some lanes remained blocked as crews mopped up hot spots.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the The post Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision appeared first on KESQ.
