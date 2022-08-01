Lake City police are investigating three incidents of gunfire

www.wcjb.com
Lake City police attempt to identify individual connected to grand theft
LAKE CITY, Fla. — A grand theft occurred at a Lake City Walmart on July 31 and now police are looking for more information on an individual who may be connected. The Lake City Police Department provided a photo of the individual below. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
Woman in critical condition after late night shooting in New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a shooting at 1400 Windle Street on Tuesday night. Officers found a woman described to be in her mid-50′s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the woman to a hospital...
WCJB
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
News4Jax.com
Owner of fence company at center of I-TEAM investigation turns self in after arrest warrant issued
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant, the owner of a Jacksonville fence company at the center of a monthslong News4JAX I-TEAM investigation turned himself in. Since our first story aired in June, at least 12 customers of Father and Sons Fence Co....
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
alachuachronicle.com
GHS student arrested for car theft after high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tahj S Green, 18, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft auto and attempting to elude a police officer after a high-speed chase, during which he allegedly ran multiple red lights, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid an accident, according to the arresting officer.
WCJB
Man hospitalized and suspect at large after a shooting in NE Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 2:45 pm on Tuesday at 1024 NE 24th St. in Gainesville. A neighbor called 911 to report that a man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local trauma center. Gainesville Fire...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Williston
A two-vehicle collision killed one person and critically injured another along State Road 121 northeast of Williston on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 52-year-old male from Williston was driving a 2017 Ram pickup south on State Road 121 around 7:15 a.m. when he crossed the center line about a half mile south of NE 65th Street. The pickup struck a 2021 Nissan Kicks sedan being driven by a 49-year-old female from Williston head-on.
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
alachuachronicle.com
Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
Police: Jacksonville man allegedly took deposits for unfulfilled orders, wanted for fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of fraud. After finishing a fraud investigation with several victims involved, police believe Glen Northrup, 63, was collecting deposits for work orders he never filled. JSO has obtained an arrest warrant for Northrup for conspiracy to...
News4Jax.com
Man in critical condition after shooting in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Northwest side of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex on Moncrief Rd. around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. Sergeant Catir says,...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for burning another man with a cigarette while sleeping, using racial epithet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Robert Channing, 32, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct after another homeless man reported that Channing offered him a place to sleep, then burned him with a cigarette and called him a racial epithet. The victim reported that Channing...
First Coast News
Police: Man is fighting for his life after shooting in the Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot outside Cypress Landing Apartments in Moncrief around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police are searching for the man who ran away after shooting him, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. According to police, two men...
alachuachronicle.com
20-year-old on pre-trial release arrested for domestic battery, robbery, criminal mischief,
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Lucien Byron, Jr., 20, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly hitting a woman in the face, threatening her with a gun that later turned out to be an Airsoft gun, and preventing her from calling 911. The victim, who knew Byron, said he was at her...
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak man dies in collision with tree
A 60-year-old Live Oak man died early Wednesday morning when his car left County Road 250 and struck a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the man was driving a sedan east on CR 250 near 167th Road around 12:17 a.m. when he left to roadway to the left and struck a large tree on the north shoulder.
