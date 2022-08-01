Kalidou Koulibaly Confirms Chelsea Shirt Number Following £34 Million Transfer

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
BBC
Cesc Fabregas: Midfielder joins Italian Serie B side Como on free transfer
Former Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas has joined Italian club Como on a two-year deal. The 35-year-old arrives at the Serie B side on a free transfer after his contract with Monaco expired in June. Fabregas joined Monaco from Chelsea in January 2019 when his former Arsenal team-mate Thierry Henry was...
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Report: Manchester City's Potential Marc Cucurella Alternatives Revealed Amid Chelsea Talks
Manchester City have scouted two potential alternatives to Brighton's Marc Cucurella, with it seeming likely that the Spanish left-back will move to Chelsea.
'The Premier League has wanted me to come for a long time... the right moment is now': Kalidou Koulibaly raring to go as he addresses the media for the first time as a Chelsea player following £34m switch from Napoli
Kalidou Koulibaly says the time was finally right for him to move to the Premier League and join Chelsea at the second time of asking. Centre-back Koulibaly joined Chelsea for £34m from Napoli this summer after years of being linked with a move to England – including the Stamford Bridge club in 2015.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Report: Chelsea Working On A Deal To Bring In Inter Milan Midfielder Cesare Casadei
Chelsea are plotting a move to sign Italy U19 international Cesare Casadei, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Delighted With New Diogo Jota Deal
Liverpool manager Jurgen comments on Diogo Jota's new long-term deal.
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject...
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Erik ten Hag Slams Players Over Leaving Rayo Vallecano Match Early
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo and the other players that made an early exit from the pre-season fixture against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, calling the behavior ‘unacceptable’. The Reds drew 1-1 with the Spanish side at Old Trafford last weekend, with Ronaldo making...
Liverpool Given Major Boost Ahead Of Fulham Game
Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham this weekend as Marco Silva has announced his side have a serious injury situation. When asked by West London Sport if his newly promoted side is ready for the start of the campaign, Silva responded ‘no’.
Yardbarker
Report – Ex-Napoli man rejects Juventus approach
Dries Mertens has rejected Juventus’ transfer approach, according to reports. The Belgian became one of the Bianconeri targets as they searched for a new frontman to become a backup to Dusan Vlahovic. Juve remains keen on improving their squad, and they are struggling to re-sign Alvaro Morata. This has...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Early Is 'Unacceptable' In Damning Interview
Just days after Manchester United confirmed they had 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early, manager Erik ten Hag has labelled the decision as "unacceptable." In an interview with Dutch outlet Viaplay Sport Nederland, Ten Hag was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday's...
LEAKED: Manchester City Unveil 2022/2023 Third Shirt EARLY On Club App
Manchester City have unveiled their brand new third shirt for the 2022/2023 season early, in a leak on their official club app. Fans of the Premier League champions have already been treated to two exemplary editions for the club's home and away strips this season. Puma's new Manchester City home...
"What A Player" - Pundit In Awe Of £140K-A-Week Star Following Man City Performance
Former Premier League striker and Pundit Darren Bent has praised Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez for his performance in the Community Shield on Saturday. Nunez only played for 27 minutes after Jurgen Klopp opted for Roberto Firmino in a starting role, but came on to significantly influence the match in the Reds’ favour over Manchester City.
