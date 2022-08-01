Kansas abortion amendment vote seen as a bellwether for post-Roe era

www.mycentraloregon.com
Fire Crews Stay Busy After Lightning Strikes
Firefighters made great progress today on existing wildfires across central Oregon. Resources were able to quickly find and respond to new starts throughout the day. Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning began moving across the area this afternoon bringing new starts. In total, resources have responded to roughly 40 incidents across central Oregon since yesterday.
Fire Evacuations Near Lake Billy Chinook
A lightning storm passed through Central Oregon Sunday and ignited multiple new fires, with several clustered on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest. The largest fire at this point is the Fly Creek Fire near Balancing Rock along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook, north of the Three Rivers subdivision. The fire is estimated at 30 acres and is 0% contained.
