Kansas abortion amendment vote seen as a bellwether for post-Roe era

A lightning storm passed through Central Oregon Sunday and ignited multiple new fires, with several clustered on the Sisters Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest. The largest fire at this point is the Fly Creek Fire near Balancing Rock along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook, north of the Three Rivers subdivision. The fire is estimated at 30 acres and is 0% contained.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO