Borja Mayoral leaves Real Madrid for Getafe on permanent deal

'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Jules Kounde picked Barcelona transfer over Chelsea due to ‘consistent project and coach he likes’, claims Joan Laporta
JULES KOUNDE rejected a switch to Chelsea in favour for Barcelona due to their project and boss Xavi. That is according to the club's president Joan Laporta who has declared he was always confident of beating the Blues to his signature. The West London outfit had agreed a £55million deal...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Report: Manchester United Close to Signing Former Tottenham Midfielder
According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are holding talks with an experienced midfielder about becoming a player-coach for the reserve team.
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire
Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal
Fulham confirm signing of Bernd Leno from Arsenal.
Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early
The Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag relationship at Manchester United isn't off to a good start and it may have just gotten worse. The post Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag Blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Dalot for Leaving Old Trafford Early appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches
Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
Colorado Rapids sign Felipe Gutierrez on loan from Chilean team C.D. Universidad Catolica
The Colorado Rapids have signed former Sporting Kansas City player Felipe Gutiérrez from Chilean first-division side C.D. Universidad Católica on loan for the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season. The Rapids will pay $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money to Sporting Kansas City in exchange for...
Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
Real Madrid Interested In £85M Liverpool Target Klopp Is 'Obsessed' With
Real Madrid already took a key Liverpool target in Aurelien Tchouameni from Jürgen Klopp’s grasp this summer, and they’re ready to do the same with another midfield man next year. That’s according to El Periodico who claim Ancelotti's side are ready to challenge the Reds in their...
Man Utd star Eric Bailly set to snub reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma in favour of Sevilla in transfer fund boost
ERIC BAILLY is set to snub a reunion with Jose Mourinho in favour of Sevilla. SunSport understands the Manchester United defender is in talks with the LaLiga side over a move away from Old Trafford this summer. Roma boss Mourinho – who signed the Ivory Coast centre back at United...
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
WSL clubs want faster split with FA to capitalise on Euro 2022 surge
There are doubts among WSL clubs whether the FA has the commercial expertise to take advantage of new opportunities.
Christian Eriksen reveals talks with three ex-Man Utd managers regarding move
Christian Eriksen has revealed that he discussed a potential move to Manchester United with each of the club's last three permanent managers.
Felipe Mora ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora is set to miss the remainder of the 2022 Major League Soccer season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee this week. The rehabilitation process for Mora is expected to be roughly nine months, keeping him on the sidelines through May 2023. Mora...
