Rise Against guitarist Zach Blair launches podcast dedicated to guitar anti-heroes

www.guitarworld.com
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
Charles Lloyd Trios: Ocean review – a rich mix from a master enchanter
The saxophonist, flautist and early global-music pioneer Charles Lloyd has been entrancing audiences worldwide for more than 60 years, as well as travelling widely in his own fertile imagination to cultures way outside his jazz origins. But the west coast has felt like Lloyd’s spiritual home since he was a teenager in 1956 LA, studying Bartók by day and jamming with the then undiscovered Ornette Coleman at night, or playing and hanging out with the Beach Boys during his midlife 1970s-80s withdrawal from jazz. In 2018, three decades after his triumphant comeback, Lloyd chose a beloved Santa Barbara venue close to his California home to record his 80th birthday album: 8: Kindred Spirits (Live from the Lobero).
Guitar World Magazine
Rudolf Schenker: “We tried all our equipment from the ‘80s – the Marshall stacks, all this equipment – to find that original, old ‘80s sound”
The Scorpions founder on how the hard-rock institution is looking back to a brighter future with Rock Believer, and why you must put your body into it to play like the “King of Riffs”. Had Scorpions not become one of hard rock’s most enduring global forces, guitarist Rudolf Schenker...
Guitar World Magazine
Deftones recruit Freddie Gibbs, Turnstile and Phantogram for third annual Dia De Los Deftones
The event returns after a two year Covid-induced hiatus, and will take place at San Diego's Gallagher Square on November 5 with a host of special guests. Deftones have announced that, after a two year hiatus, their Dia De Los Deftones festival event will be returning for its third edition this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Tommy Thayer is teaching you how to play his favorite KISS solos over on the Gibson App
The guitarist will walk you through the leads from Black Diamond, Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud and Psycho Circus. KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer is the latest big name guitarist to crop on the Gibson App, with a lesson in four of his favorite guitar solos from the rock icons.
Guitar World Magazine
Is Tom DeLonge about to announce his return to Blink-182?
Clues on the guitarist’s Instagram page suggest a reunion of Blink's classic lineup might imminently be on the cards. Tom DeLonge departed pop-punk icons Blink-182 in 2015 in order to spend more time with his family, focus on his other band Angels & Airwaves, and “to change the world” for his kids.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch pro-shot footage of the Pixies’ triumphant headline set in Cologne, Germany
The two-hour set featured a mix of hits and deep cuts from across the alternative rock icons’ storied back catalog. Just days ago, the Pixies performed a two-hour show in the center of German city Cologne for the country’s Rockpalast TV show and now you can watch the full pro-shot footage from the show.
Guitar World Magazine
Willow Smith will release a new album, COPINGMECHANISM, on September 23
Arriving September 23, the album’s cycle will kick off with a new single dropping later today, titled Hover Like a Goddess. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Rory Gallagher's legendary Deuce album set for 50th anniversary remaster, deluxe reissue
The box set edition of the hugely influential LP will feature more than two dozen previously unreleased alternate takes and recordings from multiple live radio sessions. The recent 50th anniversary of blues guitar legend Rory Gallagher's second solo album, Deuce, is set to be celebrated with a massive reissue of the record.
Guitar World Magazine
Alter Bridge unleash destructive dual-guitar action in explosive new single, Silver Tongue
In the second song shared from forthcoming studio album Pawns & Kings, Mark Tremonti decommissions the guitar solos to go all in with Myles Kennedy on the riffs. Last month, Alter Bridge announced Pawns & Kings – the band’s seventh full-length studio record, due this October, which was previewed with the effort’s hard-hitting title track.
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal
The limited edition collaboration swaps out the black-and-white colorway for some psychedelic aesthetic intrigue. EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited edition, new-look version of its Ghost Echo Vintage Voiced reverb pedal, which has been created in collaboration with LA-based creative collective, Brain Dead. As per its website, Brain Dead is...
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel to fill in for Willie Adler on Lamb of God’s European dates
The Vio-lence and ex-Machine Head guitarist will serve once more as six-string stand-in for the Richmond, VA metal stalwarts. Phil Demmel of Vio-lence has announced he’ll be hitting the road with Lamb of God for the band’s upcoming string of European shows, which kicks off this month. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
David Gilmour in his own words: “For the very palpable joy that things like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here give to an audience, I never tire of them”
In these extracts from two major interviews, David Gilmour looks back on his long career – with Pink Floyd and as a solo artist. He speaks about the formative influences that shaped him as a guitarist, and all that followed... Joining Floyd in 1968 as their former leader Syd...
Natsiaa 2022: Indigenous artist Rarru wins first prize with hand-woven sail
A “monumental” hand-woven pandanus sail symbolising the centuries-long relationship between Yolngu of Arnhem Land and their Macassan neighbours in Indonesia, has taken out first prize in the prestigious National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art awards (Natsiaa). Margaret Rarru Garrawurra, a senior Yolngu artist from Lanarra in Arnhem...
Guitar World Magazine
Madison Cunningham: “As guitar players, we should be challenging ourselves and hurting our brains a little bit”
As Madison Cunningham prepares for the September release of her second full length album Revealer, it seems as though the Southern Californian virtuoso has located a whole extra chapter in the instructional manual for singer-songwriters. Devoid of rudimentary strumming, and rich in intricate rhythms and ingenious lead playing, her brand...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Walsh recruits Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and Dave Grohl for VetsAid 2022’s all-Ohio lineup
The Breeders also join a bill that will see Walsh get the James Gang back together for “One Last Ride”. Eagles’ Joe Walsh has recruited Nine Inch Nails, Dave Grohl and The Black Keys to perform at VetsAid 2022, the annual festival organized by his non-profit veterans organization VetsAid.
Guitar World Magazine
Get IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube Nu-Tron III auto wah plugin for free throughout August
The pedal emulation is based on a classic 1972 Mu-Tron Automatic Wah, and if you have AmpliTube 5, you can download it for free right now. IK Multimedia is giving away its AmpliTube Nu-Tron III to all new and existing AmpliTube 5 users throughout August. The second IK Multimedia giveaway...
Guitar World Magazine
Epiphone Jerry Cantrell ‘Wino’ Les Paul Custom and Les Paul Custom Prophecy review
All in all, we’re looking at two very attractive offerings from Epiphone, even more so when you factor in the hard cases included. For our money, the Wino has the edge, but you may well disagree!. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. As...
Guitar World Magazine
Walrus Audio promises “mountains of sustain and a smooth attack from” the Mira Optical Compressor pedal
Take full control of your dynamics with a highly tweakable studio-grade compressor that features a handy side-chain hi-pass filter. Walrus Audio has unveiled the Mira Optical Compressor, a studio-grade compressor pedal that offers comprehensive control over your dynamics. The Mira is voiced for electric guitar or bass guitar, and looks very much like the kind of pedal that you will leave on most of the time.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Demmel: “I wanted to do five really good songs that were like rapid punches to the face and then get out ”
On their blazing new EP, Let the World Burn, Phil Demmel and co. capture the aggression of the thrash stalwarts’ early work. When influential bay Area thrash band Vio-lence fell apart in 1993, co-founder Phil Demmel soldiered on for a few years with the ill-fated Torque. Then, in 2003...
Comments / 0