What's Going On With Mobile Global Esports Stock Today?

Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
Royal Caribbean Group Shares Are Falling: What's Happening?
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL shares are trading lower by 3.87% to $37.21 Monday morning after the company announced a private offering of senior convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of up to $900 million. What Happened?. "The purpose of the offering is to replace some of the existing...
FOXBusiness
Google cofounder Sergey Brin could bank $100M in Tesla stock sales amid reports wife had affair with Elon Musk
Google confounder Sergey Brin is poised to make an estimated $100 million or more in sales of Tesla stock, as he is believed to be selling off his interests in the company after a report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had an affair with Brin's wife. The Wall Street Journal...
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Here's What World's Richest Crypto Billionaire Has To Say About Tesla Dumping Bitcoin
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (with a net worth of $27.3 billion as of July 21) shared his view about Tesla Inc TSLA unloading most of its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings. In a recent interview, Zhao said people shouldn't read too deeply into Elon Musk cashing out of Bitcoin so heavily.
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
Lattice Semiconductor Shares Gain On Exceeding Q2 Street Expectation
Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC reported second-quarter revenue grew 28% year-over-year to $162.37 million, beating the consensus of $158.02 million. Growth was driven by strategic segments of communications and computing and industrial and automotive. Adjusted EPS was $0.42, beating the consensus of $0.40. The gross margin expanded 720 bps to 68.5%....
Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter
Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results. Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to. "They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
How China Could Respond If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan — And The Stocks To Watch
The possibility of an unconfirmed visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is causing tension to rise between the U.S. and China. If Pelosi were to consummate her visit, the event could have a negative impact on assets and stocks associated with China and Taiwan. Companies and sectors that depend on peaceful relations between the U.S. government and the Chinese Communist Party could take a hit.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Kroger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Kroger KR has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Kroger has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion. Buying $1000 In KR: If an investor had bought $1000 of KR stock 10 years ago, it...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Sliding Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading lower Wednesday, in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, which issued guidance with a midpoint below estimates and lowered its PC business outlook. AMD Revenue: $6.55 billion beat estimate of $6.53 billion. AMD EPS: $1.05 beat estimate of $1.03. AMD said it expects...
Bloomberg
Winemaker Sula to Test India IPO Market After Tech Unicorns Flop
Stanford Alum’s 26-Year-Old Winemaker Braves India IPO Market. While recession fears have seen new listings grind to a halt this year, one of the few companies currently seeking to go public in Mumbai is testing investor appetite for India’s growing wine market. Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month...
Tinder is already canceling its date with the metaverse
Operating at a $10 million loss has Tinder rethinking its burgeoning relationship with the metaverse. As The Verge and elsewhere report, the dating app’s parent company, Match Group, recently announced a dramatic reversal from its previously announced plans for an expanded “Tinderverse.” The digital space would have purportedly included virtual reality meetups, video chats, and an AR experience dubbed “Single Town.”
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Selling Its Hydroponic Greenhouse As Surplus Asset
Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation GWAY has signed an agreement with a tier 1 financial institution to facilitate the sale of a surplus asset located at 620 Essex County Road 37, Leamington, ON. The property is a 10-acre high-tech hydroponic greenhouse owned by the company, currently being rented to Sunrite Greenhouse Ltd.
Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
Oracle, one of the stalwart tech giants headquartered in Silicon Valley up until recently, is reportedly undergoing mass layoffs. The Information reported that employees in the Bay Area are among those being laid off Monday. Details surrounding the layoffs — how many workers, what departments are being targeted and in what locations — remain scant.
hypebeast.com
Microsoft Says Activision Blizzard Has No "Must Have" Games in Antitrust Statement
Hoping to push through with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is now trying to please antitrust regulators by saying that the massive video game developer and publisher has no “must have” games. According to new reports, Xbox‘s parent company made a filing with New Zealand’s Commerce Commission stating that the company doesn’t produce any titles that Microsoft finds particularly attractive or necessary.
TechCrunch
Uber lost $707 million on Zomato investment in first half of this year, plans to sell entire stake
The ride-hailing giant, which acquired a stake in the Indian firm when it sold its local Uber Eats business to Zomato in early 2020, plans to sell its stake through a block deal of over $350 million, for which it is working with Bank of America Securities, the source said, requesting anonymity as the details are private.
Pelosi Lands In Taiwan As China Begins Live Fire Exercises: What You Need To Know
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat whose visit to Taiwan on Tuesday is heating up Sino-American relations, is a longtime critic of China and has been a forthright human rights advocate throughout her career. Recall in 1991, when — as a representative of California's fifth district — Pelosi joined...
