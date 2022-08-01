ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

August 1st Weather Forecast

By Sigmund Seroka NBC Right Now
 3 days ago
Clear, Breezy and Cooler Tonight...Red Flag Warning Extended

Clear and breezy /windy tonight and cooler overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds will be especially gusty in Kittitas Valley 10-20 mph and gusts 30-40 mph... Fire danger remains VERY HIGH and a Red Flag has been issued through Wednesday night. More Gusty winds in the forecast tomorrow...
OREGON STATE
Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen

PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
PROSSER, WA
Oregon State Patrol Stops "Cars"

OREGON.- An Oregon State Patrol Trooper received a complaint Thursday morning regarding two cars racing and cutting each other off. The description of the cars made them easy to find. One was "Lightning McQueen" and the other "Dinoco" from the film Cars. The Trooper pulled "Lightning McQueen" over for following...
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
Oregon State
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline...
INDIANA STATE
Gov. Inslee orders flags to half-staff

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has ordered all state and U.S. flags at public institutions to half-staff through Friday, August 5. The order is in honor of Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who died in a car accident on August 3.
INDIANA STATE

