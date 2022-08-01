Albertville Police requesting assistance to identify 1 dead after being hit by vehicle

www.waff.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating death on Bonnell Drive
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 4,500 block of Bonnell Drive. Police said the call came in at 11 a.m. No other details have been released. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Law enforcement searching for man who barricaded himself in Limestone County Tuesday
UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking for the man, who escaped a barricade Tuesday afternoon. Toney Wesley Brown, 47, is considered to be extremely dangerous. Deputies say he threatened officers and his family. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has set up a perimeter outside a home in the...
Man accused of stealing about $1,000 in tools from store
A Hartselle man is accused of stealing tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store.
20-year-old arrested in connection to school burglary
A 20-year-old Hollywood man has been arrested in connection to a recent burglary of Scottsboro High School, authorities say.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAAY-TV
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck
A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
WAFF
20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School
Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme. Former Athens City Schools official sentenced for role in fraud scheme. 20-year-old arrested for burglarizing Scottsboro High School. Updated: 5 hours ago. Treyden Mills is also believed to be connected to multiple acts of vandalism. Madison County Schools return...
Woman found dead outside Decatur home identified
A woman whose body was found dead on Sunday has been identified, according to officials.
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur
A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to stealing gas from the J.W. Steakhouse, according to authorities.
North Alabama woman charged with assaulting police officer
A woman in Decatur was arrested on Saturday for several charges, including assaulting a police officer.
WAFF
2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
WAFF
Sixteen people out of homes following Madison Co. apartment fire
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is under control. According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Single-Vehicle Rollover Reported in Gaylesville on Tuesday
At around 11:30 Tuesday morning – Gaylesville Fire Department units, Atrium/Floyd EMS and Alabama State Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover in Gaylesville. Cherokee Electric Co op was called to the scene as well. The truck was reportedly heading toward the four-way stop and at...
WAFF
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 45 minutes ago. One...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 2
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $741. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $167. August 1. theft of...
WAFF
Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. One...
WAFF
Last day of eviction from Derrick Street Homeless Camp
The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North. Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash. Updated: 1 hour ago. One...
MCSO: Murder suspect stole trustee uniform, hid it under his clothes
News 19 spoke with Morgan County Sheriff's Office PIO Mike Swafford who gave details into the escape attempt.
WAFF
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Cullman County has claimed the lives of two teenagers on Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the vehicle Rodgers was driving left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
WAFF
Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at...
Comments / 0