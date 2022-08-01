ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

Albertville Police requesting assistance to identify 1 dead after being hit by vehicle

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 2 days ago
WAAY-TV

Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck

A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School

20-year-old arrested for burglarizing Scottsboro High School. Treyden Mills is also believed to be connected to multiple acts of vandalism.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAFF

2 Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates injured in assaults

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Limestone County Correctional Facility inmates were injured in separate inmate-on-inmate assaults over the past few days. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Quinton Miller-Ivory, 47, was the victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon on July 30. Miller-Ivory was taken to the health care unit for treatment and eventually transferred to an area hospital for further evaluation.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Sixteen people out of homes following Madison Co. apartment fire

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An apartment fire on the corner of Angela Drive and Gillespie Road is under control. According to Madison Fire Chief David Bailey, the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The Madison Fire Department arrived within four minutes of the call and kept the fire contained to the apartment from which it originated.
MADISON, AL
weisradio.com

Single-Vehicle Rollover Reported in Gaylesville on Tuesday

At around 11:30 Tuesday morning – Gaylesville Fire Department units, Atrium/Floyd EMS and Alabama State Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover in Gaylesville. Cherokee Electric Co op was called to the scene as well. The truck was reportedly heading toward the four-way stop and at...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
WAFF

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Seminole Dr.

The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North.
FLORENCE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 2

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-3rd degree; Belk; Cullman Shopping Center; general merchandise; $741. theft of property-4th degree, criminal trespassing-3rd degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $167. August 1. theft of...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting

The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Last day of eviction from Derrick Street Homeless Camp

The crash occurred in May of 2021 according to the Florence Police Department. According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Cullman County has claimed the lives of two teenagers on Monday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Caden Rodgers, 19, and a 14-year-old passenger were fatally injured when the vehicle Rodgers was driving left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Over 2 pounds of meth seized in Decatur drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun while executing a search warrant on Monday. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, agents found 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana and a firearm while executing a search warrant at...
DECATUR, AL

