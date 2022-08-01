Summer Spotlight: Jack Roslovic

www.nhl.com
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
Rangers Roundup: Alexis Lafrenière preparing to play RW, plus Adam Sykora staying in Slovakia
Alexis Lafrenière had a solid sophomore season with the New York Rangers by scoring 19 goals and totaling 39 points in 79 games. In the postseason, he showed that his game could find another level as he picked up his physical play. That led to an additional 9 points (2G – 7A) in 20 playoff contests.
BLUE JACKETS 2022 FIRST ROUND PICK DAVID JIRICEK HEADLINES CZECHIA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
The Czechs will have a big name on the blue line for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, as Columbus Blue Jackets first round pick David Jiricek has been named to their roster. Fellow Blue Jackets prospect Stanislav Svozil, Sabres 2022 first rounder Jiri Kulich and Montreal Canadiens prospect...
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
Jesper Bratt Agrees To One-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE
Bratt and Devils were scheduled to go to arbitration this morning. The New Jersey Devils today agreed to a one-year contract with restricted free-agent forward Jesper Bratt worth $5,450,000. Bratt was scheduled to go to arbitration today. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Bratt, 23,...
Lightning bring back Namestnikov, add three defensemen
Sign Cole, Fleury, trade McDonagh to Predators for Myers. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Tampa Bay Lightning:. 2021-22 season: 51-23-8, third in Atlantic Division; lost...
Canucks Announce Human Performance Staff for 2022.23 Season
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the club's Human Performance staff for the 2022.23 season. New additions to the Canucks' medical staff include Dr. Harry Sese (Health & Performance Consultant), Josh Termeer (Athletic Therapist), and Dr. Erik Yuill (Performance Therapist). The club has also retained Graeme Poole (Rehab Therapist), Rebecca White (Wellness Therapist), and Alex Hodgins (Mental Performance Consultant.
FLAMES INTRODUCE CALGARY WRANGLERS
The club's AHL affiliate's new name and logo have been revealed. The Flames are proud to introduce the Calgary Wranglers as their new American Hockey League affiliate with name and logo reveal. The Wranglers become the second team to don the name in Calgary following the Calgary Wranglers of the...
Klingberg: 'I'm Excited to Get to Work'
After signing a one-year contract with Anaheim, defenseman John Klingberg met with the media Monday morning to explain what led him to join the Ducks, his thoughts on changing teams for the first time in his NHL career and how he can help mentor some of his new team's young core.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers bloopers from ‘Gretkzy’ to Lias Andersson’s trip
The long summer continues as fans await the start of the next New York Rangers season. As the anticipation builds for what this team can do after an exciting run to Eastern Conference Final, it’s time to look back on the franchise’s rich history. The Blueshirts have been...
Yardbarker
Nick Ritchie: ‘I’m Always Going To Remember Playing For The Leafs’
Nick Ritchie was full of optimism last summer when he signed a two-year contract worth $5 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After unexpectedly becoming an unrestricted free agent when the Boston Bruins didn’t tender the player a qualifying offer, the Orangeville, Ontario native saw an excellent fit to play under head coach Sheldon Keefe, someone who he had played for in juniors, but this time with an NHL team he grew up watching.
Yardbarker
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Catching up with… Jake Allen
We recently caught up with the veteran goaltender ahead of his sixth annual fundraising golf tournament, which will be held on Thursday at Kingswood Park Golf Course in nearby Hanwell. The Jake Allen Classic has raised $415,000 for charities in the area. This year, the event will be supporting youth-focused...
Marko Torenius Named Development & Goaltending Coach for Abbotsford
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin and Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the organization has named Marko Torenius as Goaltending Development Coach and Goaltending Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. "We are very happy with the staff that has been assembled for the upcoming...
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
FLAMES RE-SIGN MARTIN POSPISIL
The forward has inked a one-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one year, two-way contract with an AVV of $750,000. Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia notched seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games last...
Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'
BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
Golden Knights turn to Cassidy as coach after disappointing season
Replaces DeBoer; KHL import Manninen adds depth at forward. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vegas Golden Knights:. 2021-22 season: 43-31-8, fourth in Pacific Division; did...
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
WRANGLERS SIGN FIVE PLAYERS
DANIIL CHECHELEV - GOALTENDER. Chechelev, a native of Khabarovsk, Russia, is coming off his first professional season in North America where he logged one game with the Stockton Heat (AHL) and 30 games with the Kansas City Mavericks (ECHL). In his 30 appearances with the Mavericks in 2021-22, Chechelev recorded a .894 Sv% and a 3.64 GAA with a 12-12-5 record. Chechelev was drafted by the Flames in the fourth round (96th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
