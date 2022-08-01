Randolph County home fire results in felony second-degree arson charge, deputies say

www.wxii12.com
WXII 12
Randolph County: Domestic assault charges after woman was attacked, deputies say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Reports of a woman covered in blood resulted in domestic charges against man, deputies said. On July 25, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible burglary in progress on Oakland Avenue. Deputies arrived and found a woman who had suffered assault. Witnesses said she...
Madison man accused of stealing fuel from school buses, Rockingham sheriff says
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of siphoning fuel from Rockingham County school buses. According to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, nearly $800 in fuel was stolen from buses at Huntsville Elementary School and $750 in fuel was stolen from buses parked at McMichael High School. Deputies say they have charged Gary […]
Davidson County man charged with strangling woman
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Lexington police. We apologize for the error. DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to arrest warrants in Davidson County court records. […]
Man killed during fight at Clarios Manufacturing in Kernersville identified
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]
WBTV
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
Family of 27-year-old killed in Davidson County crash speaks out
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – The family of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a crash shared details about their loss and final farewells. Summer Mize died when a wrong-way driver crashed into her on U.S. 52, Interstate-285 in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “It’s hard believing someone is gone without seeing it […]
cbs17
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Men fired shots attempting to rob juvenile at Frazier Park, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro police are investigating a shooting at a park. According to police, on Monday around 10 p.m., officers got a call about a shooting at Frazier Park on West Wainman Avenue. Officers found a juvenile and an adult victim at the park. The adult man said that he had been driving […]
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument leads to shooting at Rural Hall apartment, sheriff’s office says
RURAL HALL, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting at a Rural Hall apartment complex. According to the sheriff’s office, they were called to Woodbriar Apartments in Rural Hall just after midnight on Wednesday about a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found someone who had been shot in […]
randolphnewsnow.com
Quik Chek Employees Say New Owners Dismissive of Safety Concerns, Even After Death of Cashier
ASHEBORO N.C. – A local woman was killed while working at a convenience store in Star, NC. Now, we are hearing from current and former employees of that chain of stores who say they have been bringing up worker safety concerns for months. Laura Whitman was a graduate of...
WBTV
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
Man accused of selling heroin, woman arrested for failure to appear following East Rockingham drug raid
ROCKINGHAM — Two people are facing charges following the serving a search warrant by multiple law enforcement agencies last week. According to a press release posted to Facebook by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received multiple complaints of drug activity at a home on 2nd Street Saffie in East Rockingham and identified 41-year-old Gerald Wayne Goins as a suspect.
Downtown Greensboro vandalism suspect identified through Crime Stoppers tip
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police obtained warrants on Thursday for one of two suspects who they said vandalized several downtown buildings in July. 36-year-old Jesse Dillon Boutchyard of Durham is wanted for eight counts of willful and wanton injury to real property. Police said Boutchyard and one other person...
WXII 12
Family mourns loss after fatal shooting at Kernersville manufacturing plant
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — An overnight shooting resulted in one person's death at a manufacturing facility. Family members of the victim identified him as Erik Bailey. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Clarios Manufacturing Facility on Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
Greensboro felon accused of illegal gambling operation
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Thomasville police. We apologize for the error. THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to arrest warrants from […]
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
WXII 12
North Carolina shooter arrested in Florida after killing a man, officials say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina man found dead in a yard, his shooter located in Florida, officials said. On July 5, the Burlington Police Department and EMS responded to the 300 block of Foster Street after receiving reports and an unconscious male lying in a yard. Officers arrived and...
Man accused of walking up to Randolph County home with gas can, setting it on fire
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a home in Franklinville was allegedly set on fire. On Sunday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a house fire on W. Main Street with the Franklinville Fire Department. Deputies were told that a man walked up to the home […]
abc45.com
Firearms Arrest in Randolph County
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On July 23, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to Picketts Mill Rd. in Seagrove, with a reported discharging of a firearm. The victim reported that a neighbor had been shooting towards his property the previous day. The victim later discovered that multiple rounds had struck his house and an outbuilding. Following an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant for the arrest of Milton Shiemillie Mays was issued for felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
