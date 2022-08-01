Randolph County home fire results in felony second-degree arson charge, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in Tuesday’s homicide at Clarios Manufacturing has been identified, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have identified Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem, as the victim. Investigators say that Bailey was killed during a fight between two employees of Clarios Manufacturing. They have not specified if Bailey […]

KERNERSVILLE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO