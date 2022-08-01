Meal Kit Companies Add Quick, Ready-Made Options

www.pymnts.com
Related
Kroger Boosts 'Home Chef' Meal Prep As Restaurant Take Out, Delivery Slump
As skyrocketing food prices have cost-conscious consumers seeking lower-cost alternatives, The Kroger Co. is expanding the capacity of its ready-made meal and meal kit delivery business, Home Chef. The meal solutions company announced Tuesday (July 19) a new production center in Douglasville, Georgia, to increase the number of orders the...
Buy this, not that! As grocery prices soar and Americans seek ways to make ends meet, discover all the alternatives to build healthy, affordable meals
As American households face rising costs to cover basic necessities, consumers are seeking out savings on their grocery bills any way they can find them. According to the latest inflation data, the price of groceries rose 12.2 percent nationwide in June from a year ago, the quickest pace since April of 1979.
ZDNet
Inflation is about to change grocery shopping for good
A new report tells us something you probably already know: The grocery bill is too high. At least there's some solace in knowing you're now alone. The report reveals that 54% of US adults are more price-conscious due to grocery inflation and demonstrates how customers are growing more sensitive about the cost of grocery shopping. That's opening a wider door for end to end digital commerce companies in the grocery space, who say they can offer customers speed and efficiency while reducing bills compared to infrastructure-heavy brick and mortar stores.
Grocers, Meal Kit Makers Step Up as Frugal Consumers Battle Inflation
As consumers resign themselves to paying more for everyday essentials, dining out and ordering in are quickly becoming luxuries they can do without. Suddenly, it seems, preparing a meal at home — whether that means microwaving or mise en place — has regained some of the cachet it lost during the darkest days of the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Many are switching to dollar stores or bulk buying items to cope with rising prices. One shopper told the WSJ they were eating mainly canned goods from their local dollar store. Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring...
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart Just Announced An Update To Its Home Delivery–And Customers Are Saying 'Finally!'
Shopping at Walmart is now easier than ever, thanks to their latest game-changing update. On July 6, the company announced that their “popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+.” The American retail corporation reports, “What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.”
The Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products
Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...
TikTok Is Shocked By The Prices At LA's Favorite Luxury Grocery Chain
As of this summer, food inflation was recorded to be at its highest point in 40 years, and food prices across the U.S. have been soaring as a direct result. Even grocery chains known for low-cost options have increased the price of some of their bestselling items. For example, some of Costco customers' food court faves — the cheap chicken bake and economical soda — have jumped in price by anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00. But while U.S.A Today reported that people throughout the country are facing serious money challenges due to the rapidly increasing cost of food, TikTok has uncovered a luxury grocery chain based in LA with prices that were sky high long before inflation took root.
Is It Ever A Good Idea To Buy Groceries At Walmart?
Admittedly, this sounds like a strange question: "Is it a good idea to buy groceries at Walmart?" Of course, this raises further questions. Is there something wrong with Walmart's products? Are you being ripped off?. It's not so much that there's any hazard associated with buying groceries from Walmart, but...
19 Dollar Store Items That Give You the Best Bang for Your Buck
For decades, dollar stores have been winning over American consumers with their ultra-low pricing. These bargain bin loaded hubs may not look the nicest, but they typically live up to their name: the...
I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Amazon Prime Day.
A lot of health and wellness products don't live up to the hype, but consider adding these to your cart ASAP.
Walmart-Owned Massmart Can’t Overcome Pandemic, Inflation, Other Hurdles
Walmart-owned South African retailer Massmart is struggling to overcome ongoing restrictions and lockdowns related to the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the region, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 2) press release. Walmart will announce its full first-half results later this month, according to a trading update Tuesday. Massmart CEO Mitchell...
10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Target
When it comes to getting the best prices on most goods, retailers like Walmart and Costco often win for lowest prices. However, surprisingly, Target has been showing up as a price leader in certain...
Ashley Sleep Targets Bed-in-a-Box Shoppers
Click here to read the full article. Ashley is the latest name to bank on the bed-in-a-box business model and court consumers seeking convenient ways to purchase a new mattress. As 62 percent of consumers say they’d consider purchasing a mattress online, according to Statista, the home furnishings chain relaunched Ashley Sleep in July with three lines—Essentials, Gruve and Align. The Essentials line starts at $200 and is made with body contouring coils, firm support foam, cooling gel infused memory foam and plush support foam. Gruve offers the option of delivery or same-day take-home from the store, with cooling technology and infused with...
Motley Fool
Amazon Prime Members Can Now Get Free Same-Day Delivery From Some Local Stores
This perk could help you save time and money while supporting local businesses. Amazon Prime members can now order from other partnering retailers and get free same-day delivery. This service is available in select cities with plans to expand in the future. Amazon regularly adds new perks to its Amazon...
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s new retail store looks like a true Apple Store competitor
Best Buy has unveiled a new digital-first small-store format in Monroe, North Carolina. Unlike the retailer’s usual mega stores, this new store is only 5,000 square feet and features finely curated display models laid out in a spacious interior, not unlike an Apple Store. Best Buy hopes customers will...
The Verge
Amazon brings the mall to you with same-day GNC, PacSun deliveries
Amazon is partnering with select stores that we’re used to seeing in local shopping malls to offer same-day Prime deliveries. For now, this only applies to orders from PacSun, GNC, Superdry, and Diesel, but Amazon says it’s working on offering same-day deliveries from Sur La Table and 100% Pure in “the coming months.”
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0