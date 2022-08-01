Hikers to iconic redwood tree leave trash, poop. Now California wonder is off-limits

www.tri-cityherald.com
A sprinkler system has been installed in the forest and a cabin wrapped in foil as wildfire threatens Yosemite's beloved sequoias
Fire crews are working to steer a growing wildfire away from Yosemite National Park's legendary giant sequoias, taking protective measures like installing a sprinkler system to dampen the ground around one of the park's most famous trees.
Outrage as beach along California’s Lake Tahoe blanketed in trash on 4 July
One corner of America got decidedly less beautiful on Independence Day. Volunteers in an annual trash clean-up effort along California’s Lake Tahoe picked up over 3,400 pounds (1542 kg) on 5 July — much of it from the previous day’s celebrations, reported KRON4 News. The northern California...
Three men go missing in California after rescuing child struggling in river, officials say
Officials say three men are missing after they jumped into a California river to save an 8-year-old child who was struggling in the water. The men and the child were a part of a larger group of people who were camping and fishing close to the river. KCRA's Erin Heft reports.July 5, 2022.
As California's McKinney Fire rages, evacuated residents grapple with losses and an uncertain future
As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future.
Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
Giant Sequoias are nearly impossible to kill. Climate change is changing that (2021)
California’s iconic Giant Sequoias, nearly indestructible trees that can live for thousands of years, are under threat from a range of factors stemming from climate change. CNN’s Stephanie Elam reports.
Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows
A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center where they gathered, a corner store and a post office. But the wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killing four residents of the tiny community and turning most of its homes and businesses to ash.
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Wildfire explodes beyond 14,000 acres near Yosemite National Park
Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning thousands of acres near Yosemite National Park and challenging firefighters. The Oak Fire began Friday afternoon and on Sunday afternoon had burned more than 14,200 acres outside Yosemite, according to Cal Fire. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D,...
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
