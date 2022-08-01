ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

PICTORIAL: Midsummer Scream 2022 is a Halloween dream with tons of surprises for Disney fans, too

By Joey Inigo
mouseinfo.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mouseinfo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
Variety

Yash Raj Films Celebrates Multiculturalism With ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’

Click here to read the full article. Aditya Chopra’s U.S. stage musical reimagining of his immensely popular 1995 Bollywood film “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” commonly abbreviated to DDLJ, addresses the need for cultural unification in a divisive world. Produced by leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films, “Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical” aims to be a celebration of inclusivity and diversity in a world that’s getting polarized, by exploring how love can unify people and cultures and break down all barriers. It tells the story of Simran, a young Indian-American woman whose future is set — an arranged...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy