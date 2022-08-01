Monkeypox in Northern California: Current cases in Sacramento, Placer, Solano and Stanislaus counties

www.abc10.com
Lesbian couple says man assaulted them at the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the California State Fair was winding down for the season on Sunday evening, a lesbian couple says they were assaulted by a man who shouted homophobic slurs at them. A Cal Expo spokesperson said the Cal Expo Police Department is now investigating the incident, which...
2 more people killed McKinney Fire bringing total to 4 | Maps, Evacuations, Updates
YREKA, Calif. — Two more people were found dead in the McKinney Fire area on Monday, bringing the total to four people killed in the fire. The two people were found in separate homes along Highway 96. It is unclear how they died and their identity has not been released.
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
Sacramento seeks input on new African American Experience Project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is launching a new effort called the African American Experience Project, and they're looking for input from the community. Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is featured in the first video for the project. “The way the local government in Sacramento and...
Sacramento first responders say 300% increase in 911 calls tying up services
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — More and more Sacramento residents are calling 911 to request services from emergency responders for symptoms such as hiccups, rashes and low-grade fevers, according to first responders. Calls have ballooned to a 300% increase in the past year. Brian Jenson, of Sacramento Metropolitan Fire, said...
85' boat pulled from Sacramento River after fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A burned up, abandoned boat was removed from the Sacramento River Wednesday. The 85-foot “All American” caught on fire back in June, spilling oil, fuel and other hazardous material into the water. After the clean up, the boat was left to sit in the...
2 dead in McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County: Maps, Evacuations, Updates
YREKA, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the McKinney Fire HERE. At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of...
Farmworkers marching for 24 days to fight for union voting rights
CALIFORNIA, USA — California farmworkers launched a 24-day, 335-mile march Wednesday to advocate for a bill to expand union voting rights. The march started early in the morning at the United Farm Workers' (UFW) headquarters, known as The Forty Acres, in Delano. Farmworkers and supporters will arrive at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 26 to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act.
Violence at California state prisons to increase after policy change, advocates say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After California prison officials reported a third inmate killing at one of its prisons within a week, advocates for incarcerated people said the violence behind bars is only going to get worse. They're speaking out due to a housing policy change the California Department of Corrections...
California officials investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
SACRAMENTO, Calif — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison in far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
1st human case of West Nile Virus detected in Yolo County
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the county. On Wednesday, the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Community Health Branch confirmed the positive result. According to officials, the patient first became ill in July and is recovering from neuroinvasive WNV.
California settles with Rent-A-Center, alleges overpricing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found...
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a...
Man dies from 'medical emergency' in Sacramento County Main Jail garage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rancho Cordova police officers were about to book a 47-year-old man into the Sacramento County Main Jail when officials said the man suffered from a fatal "medical emergency" in the jail's garage. He was initially taken into custody at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a felony probation...
Sacramento community groups skeptical of county's plans for $150M in COVID funds
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials are set to spend the last half of $301.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding when the Board of Supervisors finalizes its list of project recommendations first greenlit on July 13. The $150.7 million in COVID-19 recovery funds released to...
Families of police violence victims call for equal access to victim compensation program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Victims of police violence are fighting to be included in California's victim's compensation program. They met at the state Capitol Tuesday morning and demanded action. "It's important that we come to a medium on this and not separate those that have been murdered or abused by...
Mother says Cal Expo police assaulted her son, 11, and targeted him for being Black
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove mother is taking legal action against Cal Expo police after she said they assaulted her 11-year-old son at the California State Fair. However, Cal Expo is defending the stance officers took last week when the boy was detained. "On Kids Day, last Tuesday,...
Newsom declares a state of emergency as McKinney Fire intensifies | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — In California's Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday, went from charring just over 1 square mile (1 square kilometer) to scorching as much as 62 square miles (160 square kilometers) by Saturday in a largely rural area near the Oregon state line, according to fire officials.
Sonoma County deputy shoots and kills man with rock, hammer
SANTA ROSA, Calif. — A Sonoma County deputy shot and killed a 36-year-old man who led officers on a wild foot chase through rural wine country before threatening them with a claw hammer, tiller and rocks, authorities said. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man who...
Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
