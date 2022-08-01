ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Monkeypox in Northern California: Current cases in Sacramento, Placer, Solano and Stanislaus counties

ABC10
ABC10
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento seeks input on new African American Experience Project

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento is launching a new effort called the African American Experience Project, and they're looking for input from the community. Former Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is featured in the first video for the project. “The way the local government in Sacramento and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
State
California State
Solano County, CA
Health
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Solano County, CA
Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Health
Stanislaus County, CA
Government
County
Solano County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
Placer County, CA
Health
ABC10

85' boat pulled from Sacramento River after fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A burned up, abandoned boat was removed from the Sacramento River Wednesday. The 85-foot “All American” caught on fire back in June, spilling oil, fuel and other hazardous material into the water. After the clean up, the boat was left to sit in the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Farmworkers marching for 24 days to fight for union voting rights

CALIFORNIA, USA — California farmworkers launched a 24-day, 335-mile march Wednesday to advocate for a bill to expand union voting rights. The march started early in the morning at the United Farm Workers' (UFW) headquarters, known as The Forty Acres, in Delano. Farmworkers and supporters will arrive at the state Capitol in Sacramento on Aug. 26 to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB 2183, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act.
DELANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Diseases#General Health#Stanislaus
ABC10

California officials investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison in far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1st human case of West Nile Virus detected in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — Yolo County health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the county. On Wednesday, the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency Community Health Branch confirmed the positive result. According to officials, the patient first became ill in July and is recovering from neuroinvasive WNV.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

California settles with Rent-A-Center, alleges overpricing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores found...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
ABC10

California not counting methane leaks from idle wells

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting identified as an employee

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman killed in a shooting at a Natomas gas station early Wednesday morning was an employee, the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting after midnight at a Speedway gas station at West El Camino Avenue and Gateway Oaks Drive. A woman was found in the area who had been shot at least once. She died at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy