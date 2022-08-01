Hikers to iconic redwood tree leave trash, poop. Now California wonder is off-limits

Daytime highs of 105 degrees grab headlines, but we should be just as worried about something less eye-catching but still deadly — persistently high overnight temperatures. Heat kills more people than any other kind of weather, and it’s the 80-degree nights that quietly wreak havoc on the human body. Minimum overnight temperatures above 75 leave our bodies unable to recover from the daytime heat. This is crucial for people who don’t have an air conditioner, or can’t afford to run the one they have, or have aged and inefficient housing that is impossible to cool.

