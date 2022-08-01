Hikers to iconic redwood tree leave trash, poop. Now California wonder is off-limits

www.newsobserver.com
Raleigh News & Observer
71-year-old motorcyclist dies trying to dodge tree on Blue Ridge Parkway, rangers say
A 71-year-old trying to avoid a tree was killed in a crash along the Blue Ridge Parkway, officials said. The man was riding a motorcycle through North Carolina when he came around a curve and braked for the fallen tree. He then “crashed into a heavily wooded area with his motorcycle coming to rest approximately 20 feet off the roadway” on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to the National Park Service.
Climate health expert: While you sleep in NC, extreme heat is quietly deadly
Daytime highs of 105 degrees grab headlines, but we should be just as worried about something less eye-catching but still deadly — persistently high overnight temperatures. Heat kills more people than any other kind of weather, and it’s the 80-degree nights that quietly wreak havoc on the human body. Minimum overnight temperatures above 75 leave our bodies unable to recover from the daytime heat. This is crucial for people who don’t have an air conditioner, or can’t afford to run the one they have, or have aged and inefficient housing that is impossible to cool.
