Softball game benefits Franklin Athletic Association

NewsChannel 36
Sayre to only play Junior Varsity football this season
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - Sayre will not field a varsity football team in the 2022 season. According to an email from Sayre Athletic Director, Barry Claypool on Wednesday afternoon, the school will only field junior varsity and junior high football teams this fall. As Pat McDonald from the Morning Times...
Times News
Rodgers leads East All-Stars to PVLL win
Franklin Township’s Parker Rodgers had four hits and knocked in four runs to help the East team outscore the West, 26-14, in the annual Panther Valley Little League 12-year-old all-star game. Every player on the East squad - 15 in all - either had a hit, scored a run,...
Times News
Drowning victim remembered with basketball benefit
Rene Figueroa was one of the best basketball players at Panther Valley High School in recent years. The 2019 graduate set scoring records, was named the Times News Boys Basketball Player of the Year in his senior year and played varsity all four of his high school years. He died...
NewsTimes
Playing year-round a recipe for Milford Little League Softball success
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s pretty safe to call Milford the hotbed for little league softball in the summer of 2022. The Little League softball team in town won the New England Regional last week — on a no-hitter, no less — to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time next week in Greenville, North Carolina.
