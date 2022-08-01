Softball game benefits Franklin Athletic Association

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s pretty safe to call Milford the hotbed for little league softball in the summer of 2022. The Little League softball team in town won the New England Regional last week — on a no-hitter, no less — to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time next week in Greenville, North Carolina.

