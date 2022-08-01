Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft Of Dirt Bikes

thebaynet.com
One Arrested With Stolen Motorcycle During Traffic Operation On Budds Creek Road
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – In a continuing commitment to address traffic complaints throughout the county, officers from the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol conducted a traffic enforcement assignment on July 23 geared toward safety and speeding violations in the area of Budds Creek Road. During the operation, 58...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 25, 2022 – July 31, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,543 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-42809. On July 26, 2022, Deputy Kwitowski responded to the 6200 block of Long...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
Detectives Investigating Reckless Endangerment Case; Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward
WALDORF, Md. – On August 2 at 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Jackson Court in Waldorf for the report of the sound of gunshots. Several citizens reported seeing people running from the area. Officers arrived on the scene and observed shell casings on Jackson Court and...
Charles Co. Patrol Officers and Police K9 Teams Locate Fugitive and Recover Handgun
On July 30 at 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Livingston Road in Bryans Road, MD in reference to a person with an open arrest warrant at the location; the suspect was possibly armed with a gun and had a warrant for first-degree assault. The suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival. […]
Suspected Dealer Busted With Drugs During Search, Seizure Inside Maryland School Zone: Sheriff
A suspected drug dealer in Maryland is facing multiple charges after being busted by police investigators with cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs while operating within an area school zone, authorities announced. Salisbury resident Davonte Mitchell, 27, was arrested by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT)...
Waldorf Man Sentenced For Murdering Mother Of Four During 7-Eleven Robbery
A 23-year-old Maryland man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for the murder of Lynn Maher during an armed robbery at a Charles County 7-Eleven where he made off with less than $250, the state’s attorney’s office announced. Waldorf resident Gregory Deshawn...
wnav.com
17 Year Old Shot in Bay Ridge Gardens Annapolis
A young man is in critical condition in a regional shock trauma center after he was reportedly shot while in the unit block of Marcs Court in the Bay Ridge Gardens community. Police say that shots were fired at about 1 in the morning on Wednesday. Annapolis Police say the teenager was shot in the upper body and that no suspects have been arrested.
Teens Busted With Replica AR-15-Style Pellet Gun After Armed Robbery At Charles County Mall
Two teens are facing armed robbery charges after allegedly holding up their victim with a replica AR-15-style pellet gun that was used during an incident at a Charles County shopping hub, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Mall Circle at the St. Charles Town Centre...
Police Seeking Identity Of Annapolis Porch Pirate
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Detectives need help identifying the pictured suspect who allegedly stole a package from a porch of a residence located in the 600 block of Brutons Cove Way in Annapolis. The suspect was seen entering a dark-colored Ford SUV,. possibly an Edge. Anyone with information regarding the...
popville.com
US Capitol Police: “Officers Arrest Accused Serial Armed Carjackers”
“Two men who are accused of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across the Washington, DC area are facing felony charges because of the work of several United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers. Just before 5:00 p.m. last night, a USCP patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class...
fox5dc.com
Video of suspects connected to fatal Woodbridge shooting released by police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince William County Police have released video of suspects before and after a shooting in Georgetown Village in July, seeking help identifying them. Officers responded to the 16600 block of Georgetown Road in Woodbridge on July 20 around 6:42 p.m. to investigate...
Woman Wanted For Allegedly Impersonating Police In Glen Burnie
Police are seeking information on a woman who is suspected of police impersonation in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The police impersonator was allegedly targeting the area of westbound MD Route 100 at Governor Ritchie Highway around 1 a.m., Sunday, July 31, according to Anne Arundel County police. The victim was...
Police investigate series of weekend crimes in Glen Burnie
Police are investigating a series of crimes over the weekend in Glen Burnie. Among them, two restaurants were robbed.
Police looking to identify suspect in deadly Baltimore hit-and-run
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they are looking to identify a man suspected in a deadly hit and run in the Mondawmin neighborhood last week. Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the car he was allegedly driving.Officers responded shortly before midnight Wednesday to the 2600 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for a crash, where they found a 37-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital and died two days later, police said. Investigators believe the suspect was driving a white/silver Nissan sedan when he pulled out from a gas station on Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street and struck the motorcyclist. Anyone who could identify the suspect or the owner of the car in the pictures is asked to contact police at 410-396-2606 or 410-396-2100.
Driver charged after woman hit, killed in Arlington
Police said they found a driver who is accused of hitting a woman who was on foot, then leaving her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
