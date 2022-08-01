ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Comments / 0

Related
Beaver County Times

Central Valley takes home gold at 71st Ellwood City Little League Tournament Classic

The future is as bright as a diamond, on the diamond for Central Valley's baseball program. On Monday evening, Central Valley's Little League all-stars defeated Laurel by a final of 13-6 to capture the championship in the 71st Ellwood City Little League Tournament. The Warriors were led by Antonio Perri, who was stellar both on the mound and at the plate. ...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Haverford High Fords (1)

Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Tommy Wright (Sr. QB, 6’3″, 210) Ethan Mahan (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 185) Ben Fleming (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 180) Collin Cassidy (Sr. RB, 5’10”, 205) Tyler Rogers (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 165) Justin Marciano (Sr. TE, 6’0″, 195)...
HAVERFORD, PA
The Morning Call

A-Town Throwdown basketball: Reading three-peats as boys champ, but it was still great homecoming for Malvern Prep’s Neale Boyle

The A-Town Throwdown began Thursday night with rain moving the games from Cedar Beach inside to Muhlenberg College. The Throwdown ended Sunday night with more showers, but these were mostly of the water-cooler kind. Reading High assistant coach Brian Benkert was the one in most need of some towels as the Red Knights doused him with ice water after the perennial Berks County and District 3 ...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy