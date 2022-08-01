www.tnonline.com
Related
Little League: Pittston Area 8-10 softball knocks off Delaware champ at Eastern Regionals
WRIGHT TWP. — As the only team without a state championship banner, District 16 champion Pittston Area all-stars entered the Little Leag
What Else Is New? Toms River Team Wins State Little League Title
The incredible success of Little League baseball in Toms River has become somewhat expected and is not always marked with public celebrations but rather reactions like “oh they won again.”. For the second straight year the 12-year olds from the Toms River East Little League have won the state...
littleleague.org
The World Series Team Hosts Become “Extended Family” for 20 Region Champions
Each year, when late summer arrives, a unique collection of dedicated Little League® volunteers arrive at Little League International with a singular charge — assure all Little League Baseball® World Series players, coaches, and managers have an unforgettable experience while in Williamsport. This special company of people,...
Central Valley takes home gold at 71st Ellwood City Little League Tournament Classic
The future is as bright as a diamond, on the diamond for Central Valley's baseball program. On Monday evening, Central Valley's Little League all-stars defeated Laurel by a final of 13-6 to capture the championship in the 71st Ellwood City Little League Tournament. The Warriors were led by Antonio Perri, who was stellar both on the mound and at the plate. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Haverford High Fords (1)
Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Tommy Wright (Sr. QB, 6’3″, 210) Ethan Mahan (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 185) Ben Fleming (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 180) Collin Cassidy (Sr. RB, 5’10”, 205) Tyler Rogers (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 165) Justin Marciano (Sr. TE, 6’0″, 195)...
A-Town Throwdown basketball: Reading three-peats as boys champ, but it was still great homecoming for Malvern Prep’s Neale Boyle
The A-Town Throwdown began Thursday night with rain moving the games from Cedar Beach inside to Muhlenberg College. The Throwdown ended Sunday night with more showers, but these were mostly of the water-cooler kind. Reading High assistant coach Brian Benkert was the one in most need of some towels as the Red Knights doused him with ice water after the perennial Berks County and District 3 ...
Comments / 0