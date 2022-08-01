ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Monsoon thunderstorms still targeting southern Nevada

By Sherry Swensk
8 News Now
 2 days ago

Blue skies and oh, so muggy to start our Monday. We’ll be on the lookout for thunderstorms again on this first day of August and some of those storms could bring very heavy rain this afternoon and evening. There are flood watches posted for areas of southern Nevada until late tonight. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says our first week of August could be another busy one for monsoon storms.

8 News Now

Fewer chances for thunderstorms today

Plenty of sunshine to start our second day of August, but also a lot of humidity still in the air. The focus of thunderstorms that could bring flooding will shift west and north of Las Vegas today, but there’s still a chance for isolated afternoon and evening storms for the valley and southern Nevada today […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night

A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
NEVADA STATE
FOX40

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Greater Lake Tahoe area

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in the Lake Tahoe area are asked to watch for flash floods as heavy rains are expected to start in the area at around noon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The areas of Caldor, Numbers, Tamarack, Mountain View, Slink and Boot burn scars should be on […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Austin

How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
LAS VEGAS, NV
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
Fox5 KVVU

Images of flash flooding captured near Death Valley National Park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Days of monsoon rain and storms in the Las Vegas Valley flooded roads, homes, and casinos last week. The powerful storms even brought down trees on apartments and cars last week. To the south near the California border and beyond, flash flooding also did significant damage in remote areas.
ENVIRONMENT
8newsnow.com

Severe weather, flash flood warnings issued throughout Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Weather Service of Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning for much of southern Nevada. Scattered thunderstorms have been recorded across the valley. Flash Flood warnings are in effect until 3:30 p.m. in:. Pahrump and Highway 160. Flash flood warnings until 3 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

Policy, politics and progressive commentary After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families.   The recent results from the 2022 Point-in-Time Count and Survey, conducted in February, showed the largest increase in homelessness since 2019 and found 5,645 people experiencing homelessness. The number […] The post Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
susanvillestuff.com

BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands

The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
8 News Now

Stuck with the monsoon for a while

Overcast skies are clearing and sunshine will take over through the morning. The valley enjoyed terrific thunderstorms again last night and southern Nevada is stuck with this monsoon pattern for the rest of the week. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast says you can’t let your guard down once temperatures heat up as thunderstorms can form […]
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

