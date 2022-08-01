Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Central Kentucky inmate

The Kentucky State Police Richmond Post is looking for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center.

Billy R. Lowe, 43 years of age from Gray, walked away from the facility in Richmond, on Sunday, according to a news release.

He is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Investigators asked anyone who may have information about Lowe’s location to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation was being conducted by state police trooper Neal Barnes.