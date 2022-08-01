ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Central Kentucky inmate

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171Lh1_0h0VlmFz00

The Kentucky State Police Richmond Post is looking for an inmate who walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center.

Billy R. Lowe, 43 years of age from Gray, walked away from the facility in Richmond, on Sunday, according to a news release.

He is described as being 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine.

Investigators asked anyone who may have information about Lowe’s location to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

The ongoing investigation was being conducted by state police trooper Neal Barnes.

Comments / 6

Rosalie Fisher
2d ago

It would help to have his mugshots so the public could help.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gray, KY
Richmond, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, KY
foxlexington.com

Inmate escapes from Madison County custody

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County. Police said 43-year-old Billy Lowe, from Gray, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center on Sunday. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is described as being a...
RICHMOND, KY
foxlexington.com

Police say Lexington murder victim never saw shooter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) The May 24 murder of a Lexington man was meant to send a message, police said. The crime scene suggested to detectives Malcolm Long never saw the shooter coming. “There was no altercation or anything like that,” said Detective Anthony Delimpo. “He was caught completely off...
953wiki.com

Kentucky State Police To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoint In Post 5 District

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (08/01/2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg, which provides coverage for Carroll, Gallatin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, and Trimble counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post5checkpoints.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
wymt.com

KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Clay County Mother Sentenced In The Death Of Her Newborn

The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police say Bowling put the baby boy in a garbage bag before throwing the bag over a banister. An autopsy showed the newborn suffered fractural ribs and cranial bleeding. The sentence was part of a plea agreement for her guilty plea.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Williamsburg Police Chief announces retirement

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird is set to retire on August 31. According to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, Bird has served the people of Williamsburg and Whitley County for 27 years. Before being promoted to Chief, he served as Detective, Lieutenant...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State Police#Ksp Post 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
foxlexington.com

Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Arrested For Looting Following Flash Flooding

Three people were arrested on Thursday night in Perry County for looting following the historic flooding that hit our region last week. The individuals were discovered in the Lost Creek area and transported to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office Officials, there is no official...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
385
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy