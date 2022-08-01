ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans TE Tommy Hudson removed from PUP list

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcP2E_0h0VlbY000

Ahead of their fifth training camp practice on Monday, the Tennessee Titans removed tight end Tommy Hudson from the Physically Unable to Perform list after passing his physical, the team announced.

Hudson was placed on the list ahead of training camp after being carted off the field during OTAs due to an unspecified leg injury.

A 2020 undrafted free agent signing of the Titans, Hudson’s career got off to a rocky start after he was suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He didn’t play in a game that season.

After making the initial 53-man roster in 2021, Hudson appeared in five games and totaled three catches for 31 yards but had a pair of stints on Injured Reserve, the second of which ended his season.

Looking ahead to 2022, Hudson is competing for one of the final roster spots at tight end. He’s the favorite to land the No. 4 role if there is one, but it’s also possible Tennessee carries just three.

After an off day on Sunday, the Titans are back on the practice field on Monday for what will be the first padded session of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lyn-J Dixon commits to Tennessee

Transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has committed to Tennessee. He played at Clemson from 2018-21. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound Dixon appeared in 41 games with the Tigers, totaling 1,420 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 attempts. Dixon recorded 20 receptions, 190 receiving yards and one touchdown at Clemson. He committed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Travon Walker learns quickly that NFL roughing the passer penalties are dumb

It didn’t take long for Jacksonville Jaguars edge-rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, to make an impact in the NFL. On the first play from scrimmage in the Hall of Fame game, Walker bulled his way right past Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Brandon Parker to pressure quarterback Jarret Stidham. It was a great rush, albeit with the obligatory roughing the passer penalty, because… well, we’re not sure why anymore. We rarely are.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star in-state forward sets official visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program will have the chance to impress four-star small forward Drake Powell later this month. The Pittsboro, North Carolina native is a recruit that UNC has had their eyes on for months now and he’s finally taking his official visit to campus. Powell will be on UNC’s campus on August 23rd for his official visit according to multiple reports. Powell has a total of 11 offers in his recruitment so far, but this will be his first official visit so far. He’s drawing interest from several other programs including Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and LSU among others. Drake Powell will be taking an official visit to North Carolina beginning August 23 his mother tells @HeelIllustrated — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) August 3, 2022 With zero commitments in the 2024 recruiting class, Davis and his staff are hoping to finally land a recruit and put together a big class. Powell has emerged as one of their top targets and this visit could determine a lot for his recruitment moving forward. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pup#American Football#Otas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens WR Marquise Brown arrested in Arizona

The Baltimore Ravens made a big draft-day trade when they moved wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals along with pick No. 100 in exchange for the No. 25 overall selection in the 2022 draft. Brown was Baltimore’s No. 1 receiver, and there were no indications that a trade of the former Oklahoma star was happening, making the move a shock to many people.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers making an early impression on 5-star 2024 quarterback

LSU could be about to land its quarterback commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star quarterback Ricky Collins — a Baton Rouge native — recently decommitted from Purdue. However, the Tigers are already making some moves with an elite signal-caller for the following cycle. Five-star Willis, Texas quarterback DJ Lagway is ranked as the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 3 quarterback in 2024 on the 247Sports Composite, and he told On3 that LSU is one of four schools standing out for him so far.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Diontae Johnson's deal with the Steelers is perfect for player and team

Throughout their recent history, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been especially and specifically adept at selecting smaller receivers from smaller schools in the middle rounds, and turning them into stars. There is no better example than Antonio Brown, who the team took out of Western Michigan in the sixth round of the 2010 draft. We tend to forget this now in light of Brown’s… erratic behavior, but in his prime, he was the best route-runner in the game, and he could put just about any cornerback in a blender. There was Mike Wallace the year before, there was Emmanuel Sanders in the same draft that brought them Brown, and this year, there was Memphis’ Calvin Austin in the fourth round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy