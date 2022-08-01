Kansas braces for nation's first statewide vote on abortion after fall of Roe v. Wade

www.foxnews.com
What happened in Kansas is what the Supreme Court, and defenders of its abortion ruling, say they wanted. Not the outcome, to be sure: A stunning surge of voters who supported keeping the right to abortion in the state constitution, just a point below the level considered a landslide victory.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’
MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
Missouri election results: 'Squad' member Cori Bush cruises in Democratic primary
Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush beat out challenger Steve Roberts Tuesday night in the state’s First Congressional District primary election. Bush beat out Roberts, who received 26.6% of the vote, after securing 69.5% of the district’s support, which includes St. Louis and parts of St. Louis County. The...
NY Mag op-ed claims pro-life movement relies on ‘undemocratic tools’ to win: ‘Public will has been betrayed’
New York Magazine Intelligencer writer Sarah Jones said the pro-life movement will "likely rely on the undemocratic tools they know best" to win future political victories after they lost a state-wide vote in Kansas to regulate abortion. "The fight for abortion rights is no less than a fight for the...
Stacey Abrams claims ‘It is lethal to be pregnant in Georgia if you are a Black woman’ during MSNBC segment
Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams proclaimed pregnancy to be "lethal" to Black Georgian women during Wednesday's episode of "All In with Chris Hayes" on MSNBC. Guest host Mehdi Hasan started with a monologue about Tuesday night's major abortion victory in Kansas where voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would allow for restrictions on abortion. Hasan cheered the victory and rhetorically asked Democrat leaders, "You want a kitchen table issue? How about not chaining women to the kitchen table? Why not run on that?"
Sen. Cruz grills DOJ official on lack of prosecutions for protesters at Supreme Court justices' homes
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz grilled a top Justice Department official Wednesday over the lack of arrests made by law enforcement while protesters were demonstrating outside the homes of Supreme Court justices earlier this year. "Congress has addressed this issue. It passed 18 USC 1507 making it a crime to...
Ron DeSantis spokesperson teases major announcement: 'Prepare for the liberal media meltdown'
The office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to make a "major" announcement Thursday morning, a spokesperson said. Taking to Twitter Wednesday night, DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw teased the impact of the announcement and said it will cause the "liberal media meltdown of the year." "MAJOR announcement tomorrow...
Beto O'Rourke says parents shouldn't be afraid of critical race theory
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, who has promised during his campaign to back teachers, said that teachers should have the autonomy to decide on what "version of history" is taught in a classroom, according to footage highlighted Wednesday. "We don't need to tell [a teacher] what version of history...
Nevada Democrats hire socialist activist who harassed, called GOP gov candidate a 'garbage human being'
The Nevada Democratic Party reportedly hired a man who harassed and called GOP gubernatorial nominee Sheriff Joseph Lombardo a "garbage human being," even after Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak condemned the individual's actions. The activist, Sean Navarro, is seen in a March video accosting Trump-backed candidate Lombardo, calling him "a real...
Stacey Abrams hammers Kemp following reports cancellation of Atlanta music festival linked to Georgia gun laws
Democrat Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is hammering incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp following reports that the cancellation of Music Midtown, an annual Atlanta music festival, was due to Georgia's permissive gun laws. In an exclusive statement provided to Fox News Digital, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his views on...
Gov. Greg Abbott: We will be sending more migrants to D.C. until Biden admin 'does its job' on border security
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted the Biden administration on "Hannity" for refusing to handle the ongoing border crisis as Democratic mayors call for the National Guard to assist their cities. GREG ABBOTT: Believe me, we have more buses headed their way as we speak right now. But this just shows...
Virginia school districts struggling to fill teacher vacancies as first day approaches
Virginia school districts are scrambling to address teacher vacancies as the new school year approaches. In a recent letter to parents, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said the district’s classrooms were 97% staffed. "We are working hard to continue to fill those remaining vacancies and to...
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday at the age of 58. Walorski, who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana. "On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle...
Republicans, Democrats react to Rep. Walorski's tragic car crash death: 'Just the worst news'
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle shared their condolences after the tragic deaths of Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., her district director, and her communications director. Walorski, 58, and her staffers, communications director Emma Thompson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were all killed in a Wednesday head-on collision...
Virginia mother blasts sons' suspensions for not wearing masks: 'Punished for political reasons'
SPRINGFIELD, VA - Stephanie Lundquist-Arora, a mother of three, accused Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) of playing politics after her sons were suspended on dress code violations for not wearing face masks to school. Lundquist-Arora's sons were among 24 FCPS students suspended Jan. 25 for failing to wear masks. "The...
Greg Abbott shreds Biden over the 'catastrophic' border crisis during Maria Bartiromo's live summit
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shredded the Biden administration for making the border "catastrophic" during Maria Bartiromo’s summit on the "Broken Border Crisis" hosted on Fox Nation. "When we have open border policies like what Biden has allowed, every town and city in the United States is a border community,"...
Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's blue-collar image is questioned by Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who cites Fetterman's comfortable upbringing and reports of being financially supported by his parents until his mid-40s. Fetterman has confirmed the financial backing from his parents during his time as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, and said...
Karoline Leavitt hopes to show young voters Democrats' policies are to blame for 'out-of-reach' American dream
EXCLUSIVE: Karoline Leavitt, the 24-year-old former spokeswoman for House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and a former assistant press secretary for President Trump, said the American dream is "completely out of reach" for her generation of voters due to Democrats' policies. Leavitt, who was born and raised in Atkinson, N.H....
Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday. This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property. “We have all kinds of […]
WaPo op-ed condemns Hawley, warns conservative masculinity is more about 'prejudice than manliness'
Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart mocked American conservatives like Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley for advocating classical masculinity in an op-ed published Wednesday. Capehart condemned "manhood-obsessed hypocrite" Hawley for equating "archconservative values" with masculinity while warning against any form of masculinity that lionizes "exclusion or intolerance" or "displays of unyielding strength."
