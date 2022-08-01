Kansas braces for nation's first statewide vote on abortion after fall of Roe v. Wade

Georgia gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams proclaimed pregnancy to be "lethal" to Black Georgian women during Wednesday's episode of "All In with Chris Hayes" on MSNBC. Guest host Mehdi Hasan started with a monologue about Tuesday night's major abortion victory in Kansas where voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would allow for restrictions on abortion. Hasan cheered the victory and rhetorically asked Democrat leaders, "You want a kitchen table issue? How about not chaining women to the kitchen table? Why not run on that?"

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO