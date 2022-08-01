Can the Mega Millions winner remain anonymous?

wgnradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
(CHICAGO) Last week, at a Speedway in suburban Chicago, someone became a billionaire overnight. Numbers 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67 were chosen, plus the gold Mega Ball 14, which rewarded one lucky prize winner with $1.337 billion, according to a news release.
The Illinois Winner of the $1.3B Mega Millions Still Hasn't Come Forward. Can the Ticket Holder Remain Anonymous?
Customers who frequent the Des Plaines gas station that sold a $1.34 billion lottery ticket Friday are still left wondering who the lucky winner is. And according to officials, things may stay that way. "As far as the winner is concerned, we have not heard from the winner yet," Illinois...
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
The Winner Of The $1.34B Lottery Is From The Chicago Suburbs But They Still Remain A Mystery
An Illinois resident took home the $1.34B lottery ticket. The jackpot-winning ticket, which was drawn this past Friday night, was purchased at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, IL. The winning numbers for the biggest prize in state history were 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. Residents of the area say it’s crazy that the gas station at 885 E. Touhy Ave. was the one to print and sell the winning ticket. The store that sold the ticket also wins pretty big too, at least according to the Illinois Lottery. The Speedway will receive half a million dollars just for selling the ticket! This is now the second largest jackpot in over 20 years of the Mega Millions game, which only is topped by the $1.537 billion prize won in October 2018. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. Who knows, you could have passed the winner in the city at one point or another. There’s a chance we could never know who won, as they are not required to come forward in the state of Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 great seafood places in Illinois
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
wgnradio.com
Your Money Matters | Chicago businesses, dating, and Lexie Hearing
On this airing of Your Money Matters, host, Jon Hansen, is joined by Judith Crown of Crain Chicago Business to talk about the preparations Chicago businesses are making in response to a potential recession around the corner. They address the buffer that is the strong labor market that gives hope despite thoughts of a recession, as well as how Chicago businesses are being proactive in noticing the warning signs and saving money for later instead of laying off workers down the road should there be a recession.
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts State Lottery: Want to be a millionaire? Here are the best lottery games to play
Massachusetts State Lottery players all hope to hit the jackpot prize. But some lottery games might be better to play than others. If you simply want to win, a scratch-off ticket like “$500 Frenzy” might be a good option. It has a 1 in 224 odds of winning the top prize. But that prize is $500. Comparatively, some lottery games offer jackpots in the millions — and sometimes billions.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
wgnradio.com
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
radioresultsnetwork.com
Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin
As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
How important is having a bath tub when selling a home?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/23/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about if having bath tubs is something home buyers are looking for. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rogers Park gets a Star Wars garden
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Mount Carmel Will Remain All-Boys School As Leaders Take Coed Plan Off The Table For Good: The Catholic school...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois is set to receive as much as $760 million to fight the opioid epidemic. The money will come over the next 18 years, the product of lawsuit settlements with pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturers. Governor JB Pritzker is signing an executive order to ensure the funds go towards the battle of opioid abuse. The majority of the settlement funds will be used to support prevention and recovery from opioid addiction, which may include an array of services and programs, including but not limited to, medication assisted recovery, prevention efforts, education, and increased access to Narcan treatment programs. Nearly 8 Illinois people die each day from an opioid overdose.
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
wgnradio.com
David Hochberg: How rising credit card balances are impacting the economy
David Hochberg joins John Williams to talk about credit card balances rising 13%, household debt also increasing, and how that is impacting the economy and what it means for people trying to secure a mortgage. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio....
947wls.com
Somebody in Des Plaines got VERY RICH over the weekend… Was it YOU?
A giant Mega Millions jackpot has been won by a single winner who bought the ticket at the Speedy Café Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. The winner of the $1.337 jackpot, from Friday’s drawing, has not yet stepped forward. The winning numbers were: 13 – 36...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred
Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize And Here Are Their Reactions
"We won $2.00 in the Mega Millions lottery. Please respect our privacy as our family decides how to move forward in this pivotal moment."
Comments / 0