Encore Houston, Episode 185: St. Cecilia Chamber Music Society

www.houstonpublicmedia.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bond proposal headed to voters, and previewing Houston Restaurant Weeks (Aug. 3, 2022)
On Wednesday’s show: Harris County Commissioners Court approved a bond proposal that will go before voters in November for around $1 billion in infrastructure spending. Plus: Houston-area school districts will no longer provide free lunches to all students due to the expiration of a federal waiver. Also this hour:...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: What to eat during Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022
August is here, and, while that’s bad news for Houstonians already fatigued by the opressive heat, it’s great news for foodies. That’s because August is Houston Restaurant Weeks, the month-long charity dining event where local restaurants roll out special menus with special pricing. And proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston just had its hottest July ever as 2022 heatwave continues breaking records
This June and July were the hottest Houston has ever seen, which has the region bracing for the possibility of even steamier weather in August. July 2022 was the city's hottest July on record with an average temperature of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's Houston-Galveston office. It followed a record-setting June, when the average temperature recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport was 86.7 degrees.
houstonpublicmedia.org
How Houston has changed five years after Hurricane Harvey
Five years after Hurricane Harvey, major flood mitigation projects in Houston are still waiting on federal money, in order for construction to begin. Paula Sitter’s apartment is just a few steps away from the elevator at her current senior living facility, located in the Greater Heights. As you walk towards it, you see fresh paint on the walls, and windows big enough for plenty of natural light to peek through during the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Things to do in Houston this weekend
There's no shortage of fun, free events this weekend.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Beto O’Rourke discusses abortion, power grid, education and more during ‘Town Square’ visit
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke continued his tour of the state Wednesday by appearing as a guest on Town Square with Ernie Manouse, discussing a wide range of issues facing Houston and the state as a whole and also touching on his race against Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke, a former...
houstonpublicmedia.org
UH Moment: UH Athletics Receives $10 Million Pledge for New Football Development Center
The University of Houston Athletics Department has received an anonymous $10 million pledge to support its planned state-of-the-art Football Development Center (FDC). The gift is part of Houston Rise, the newly launched $150 million fundraising campaign centered on competitive excellence in the Big 12 Conference. Considered the cornerstone of a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Bellaire to make Evergreen Park inclusive for all visitors
The city of Bellaire is waiting for the approval of $600,000 for improvements to Evergreen Park to bring it up to ADA standards. Cheryl Bright, Bellaire's Community Relations Administrator, said along with making the park easier to access, they are also adding wheelchair swings and sensory play elements. "We’re going...
RELATED PEOPLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Aide to Houston mayor resigns after reportedly pleading guilty to public corruption
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that neither he nor anyone on his executive staff had prior knowledge of a federal public corruption case involving one of his top aides, who pleaded guilty early last week and subsequently resigned, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle. William-Paul Thomas, who...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD teachers brace for staffing shortage ahead of new school year
If vacancies aren’t filled, Santos says teachers are worried they may need to rely on long-term substitutes or combine classes. “They’re expressing concern that on that first day of school in two weeks that they may face classes that will need to be combined or, or face having to rely on teacher assistants for long term substitutes, especially in those poor classes that are in which we need to begin preparing for for the state tests,” Santos said.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program
Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
houstonpublicmedia.org
A Houston gun buyback event nets 845 guns — and prompts criticism from the Harris County DA
More than 800 guns were collected on Saturday as part of a regionwide buyback event — an effort that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hailed as “incredibly successful.”. The event was less well-received by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which categorized the event as a potential deterrent to solving crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting
Editor’s note: Houston Public Media is not a party to this lawsuit. Houston Public Media has signed onto a letter with other news organizations, urging state lawmakers to release information and records related to the Uvalde investigation. More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day
As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County will place a $1.2 billion bond referendum on the November ballot
Harris County leaders took the first step to put a $1.2 billion bond referendum on the November 8 ballot. The proposal would devote $100 million to public safety facilities and technology, $900 million to roads, drainage, and transportation projects, and $200 million to parks. Commissioners voted 3-2 along party lines...
Comments / 0