No protest to sufficient finding for Merino school board member recall petition

Sterling Journal-Advocate
RECORDER’S NOTES: Rules at the polling place
What are the rules about campaigning in or near polling places?. • Under Colorado law, Electioneering (aka, campaigning) is prohibited from taking place either inside a polling place or within 100 feet of any building in which a polling location is located. In addition, electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop-box.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
GOP’s governor candidate Heidi Ganahl will open Friday rodeo performance at Logan County Fair
Heidi Ganahl, who last month earned the Republican nomination for Colorado governor, will make a couple of campaign stops Friday in Sterling, her campaign and Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, have announced. She will open the Friday rodeo performance at the Logan County Fair and also participate in a meet and...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Aug. 3 – Aug. 9
Cowboy Breakfast — 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Sterling Elks Lodge. Logan County Fair Junior Hog Show — 8 a.m., Logan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Center. SilverSneakers Yoga — 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Sterling Rotary Club — noon, The Grill at River City. Logan County Fair Junior Sheep...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Celebration, ribbon cutting mark official opening of downtown Sterling’s Heritage Park
The city of Sterling opened what City Manager Kevin Blankenship termed “another beautiful city park” Friday as it held a ribbon cutting at Heritage Park. After the celebration opened with entertainment provided by Dennis Fuller and refreshments from the city as well as the Hot Spot Smokehouse and Sam and Louie’s Italian Restaurant, Blankenship welcomed the crowd by explaining the history behind the park.
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling Police Department, Sheriff’s Office planning National Night Out events
The Sterling Police Department’s annual Community Appreciate Day is returning for the seventh year on Tuesday. This year’s event is being held in conjunction with National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign held around the U.S. to promote partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Business of the Week: Sky Ranch Golf and Grill
Founded in 1916 as Sterling Country Club, the course has a rich history within Colorado golf lore. This golf course is the premier golf course in the northeast region of Colorado. Sterling Country Club is the oldest in northeastern Colorado and one of the first five courses in Colorado. The...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling Police make arrests for trespassing, drug possession
At 10 a.m. Whitney Roth, 27, was issued a citation in the 100 block of N. Riverview Rd. for trespassing. At 12:24 a.m. police were dispatched to Marigold Dr. and U.S. Highway 6 for suspicious activity. At 4:12 a.m. police were dispatched to the 300 block of State St. for...
Here’s Which Small Colorado Town is Getting A Big TV Makeover
There are probably plenty of things you wish you could fix about your city, but one Colorado town has been lucky enough to be chosen for a big renovation. According to a press release from HGTV, the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado has been picked as the location for the next season of Home Town Takeover.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Sterling police locate, arrest man after Friday stabbing incident
A man sought by police in connection with a stabbing incident Friday was located and taken into custody Saturday morning, according to a release from the Sterling Police Department. Joseph Ray Gandee, 30, was identified as a suspect after police were called to an assault and possible stabbing in the...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
