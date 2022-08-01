ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vergas, MN

UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies Elbow Lake man in fatal motorcycle crash near Vergas

By News Staff
DL-Online
 2 days ago
www.dl-online.com

battlelakereview.com

Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1

Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Elbow Lake Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash near Vergas

VERGAS (KDLM/KBRF) – An Elbow Lake man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a lake, Friday. Around 10 a.m., Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle that had crashed into the water on Co Hwy 4 South West of Vergas, MN.
VERGAS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Officers in Cass County shooting identified

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
CASS COUNTY, ND
kfgo.com

Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified

VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
VERGAS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash

(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
HUBBARD COUNTY, MN
wdayradionow.com

Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Off-duty Firefighter Saves two-year-old from Drowning in Otter Tail County Lake

(KNSI) – A family member is being credited with saving a two-year-old’s life after the child was found face down in a lake Sunday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says multiple families gathered for the weekend on Sand Lake north of Pelican Rapids. At around 11:00 a.m., family members realized the toddler was nowhere to be found and an all-out search began. The search ended when the boy’s father found him in the water.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell

SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
BENSON, MN
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes man dies after I-94 crash in Fargo

FARGO — A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, man who suffered serious injuries in a crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo on Friday afternoon, July 29, died Monday, according to his obituary. According to information released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County

(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash identified

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus, of Fargo, ND has died after running off the road on a motorcycle. The crash happened near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday. Bekkerus was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into...
FARGO, ND
gowatertown.net

Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota

HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN. Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave. An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train...
BRECKENRIDGE, MN

