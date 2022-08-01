UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies Elbow Lake man in fatal motorcycle crash near Vergas

www.dl-online.com
Fatal Accident July 28 On Cty. Hwy. 1
Joseph Bernstetter of Fergus Falls was traveling westbound on Co. Hwy. 1 near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 83 in a 2003 Nissan Maxima Thursday, July 28 about 3:51 p.m. It appeared that he had crossed over the center line striking Mitchell and Violet Davis of Fergus Falls head on. Joseph, age 35, sustained fatal injuries. Mitchell, age 65, the driver of a 2008 Ford Edge sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. His passenger, Violet, age 63, also sustained serious injuries and was flown by helicopter to Essentia Health in Fargo. Minnesota State Patrol assisted in reconstructing the accident. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnesota State Patrol, Battle Lake Fire Department and Rescue, Henning Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance and Lifelink 3. Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
Elbow Lake Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash near Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM/KBRF) – An Elbow Lake man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a lake, Friday. Around 10 a.m., Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle that had crashed into the water on Co Hwy 4 South West of Vergas, MN.
Officers in Cass County shooting identified
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in a fatal shooting in Mapleton this week. Authorities say all were members of the Fargo Police Department. Sgt. Travis Moser is an 18-year member of the FPD…Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper have been with the department for...
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
Alcohol suspected in fatal motorcycle crash
(Hendrickson Township, MN)--Authorities suspect alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that killed a Bemidji man in Hubbard County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Chad Nelson was riding on Highway 200 near Hendrickson Township late Saturday night when his motorcycle went into a ditch and rolled. Troopers say Nelson was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Off-duty Firefighter Saves two-year-old from Drowning in Otter Tail County Lake
(KNSI) – A family member is being credited with saving a two-year-old’s life after the child was found face down in a lake Sunday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says multiple families gathered for the weekend on Sand Lake north of Pelican Rapids. At around 11:00 a.m., family members realized the toddler was nowhere to be found and an all-out search began. The search ended when the boy’s father found him in the water.
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
Detroit Lakes man dies after I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO — A Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, man who suffered serious injuries in a crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo on Friday afternoon, July 29, died Monday, according to his obituary. According to information released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the...
A rude awakening: Perham police officer drops off intoxicated man at wrong home
PERHAM — A Perham police officer drove an intoxicated man about 10 miles outside of city limits, down a long gravel driveway and allowed him to enter a farmhouse. The problem was, he didn’t live there. The homeowner, Kristen Brown, said around 1 a.m. Monday, July 25, her...
Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman, forcing her out of car in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man is pleading guilty after police say he stabbed a woman while they were driving in a van, forcing her to jump from the vehicle. Tyler Mollner is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and theft. The 28-year-old has pleaded guilty to all three charges.
Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County
(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash identified
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus, of Fargo, ND has died after running off the road on a motorcycle. The crash happened near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday. Bekkerus was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into...
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN. Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave. An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train...
County Board District 1: Tim Clements would put law enforcement, township experience to work on county board
DETROIT LAKES — Tim Clements, 58, of Snellman says he is running for the District 1 seat on the Becker County Board because, he said, “I care deeply about the health and safety of this county and the people that live in it. I am fiscally conservative and would use that philosophy when it comes to your tax dollars.”
