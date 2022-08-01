Innate Pharma (IPHA) Stock: Why It Fell Over 7% Today

pulse2.com
Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
RPRX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Medifast (MED) Stock: Why It Fell Over 15% Today
The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Medifast reported a Q2 EPS of $3.87, which was $0.64...
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Lucid Group reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.33),...
PacBio (PACB) Stock: Why It Increased Over 7% Today
The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Below were the...
Fortinet (FTNT) Stock: Why It Fell Over 16% Today
The stock price of Fortinet (FTNT) fell by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Fortinet (FTNT) fell by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Fortinet reported a Q2 EPS of $0.24, which was $0.02...
Society Pass (SOPA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s Q2 2022 and H1 2022 results. Below are the highlights:
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
Yellow Corporation (YELL) Stock: Why It Surged Over 30% Today
The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Yellow Corporation (YELL) surged by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second quarter results. Yellow Corporation reported a Q2 EPS of...
Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 60% Today
The stock price of Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) surged by over 60% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Greenlight Biosciences (GRNA) surged by over 60% during intraday trading today. This is a continuation of momentum as the stock price has increased over 150% this past week.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock: Why It Fell Over 3.5% Today
The stock price of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell by over 3.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) fell by over 3.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Annaly Capital Management announcing that it has priced a public offering of 100 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $665 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. This offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about August 3, 2022.
Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) Stock: Why It Surged 45.83%
The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) – a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders – surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to NeuroOne Medical Technologies announcing that the company entered into an amendment to its Exclusive Development and Distribution Agreement with Zimmer Biomet that will provide the company with a $3.5 million accelerated payment within 10 business days which relates to certain milestone payments.
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Stock: Why It Jumped Up 21.86%
The stock price of ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) increased by 21.86% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) increased by 21.86% in the previous trading session. Investors responded positively to ToughBuilt Industries announcing that the company has started to sell 93 ToughBuilt products on Amazon.It (Italy) and Amazon.de (Germany).
MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 16% Today
The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of MercadoLibre (MELI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. MercadoLibre reported a Q2 EPS of $2.43, which was...
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock: Why It Fell Over 7.9% Today
The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell by over 7.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) fell by over 7.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to Arbor Realty Trust announcing that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $200 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act). The company also plans to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of Notes on the same terms and conditions.
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.9% Today
The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to SS&C Technologies announcing that as part of the company’s long-term strategy to maximize stockholder value, its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program – which will enable SS&C Technologies to repurchase up to $1 billion in aggregate of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock.
ZoomInfo (ZI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 10% Today
The stock price of ZoomInfo (ZI) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of ZoomInfo (ZI) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to ZoomInfo’s second-quarter earnings. ZoomInfo had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.21, which was...
Pinterest (PINS) Stock: Why It Surged Over 19% Today
The stock price of Pinterest (PINS) surged by over 19% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Pinterest (PINS) surged by over 19% pre-market today. Investors are responding to Elliott Investment Management L.P. releasing a statement on behalf of Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Marc Steinberg regarding Pinterest.
Eargo (EAR) Stock Surges Over 80%: Details You Should Know
The shares of Eargo (EAR) surged over 80% during intraday trading today. These are some details you should know. The shares of Eargo (EAR) surged over 80% during intraday trading today. There are no regulatory filings or company-specific news reports driving up the stock price so it appears there are external factors at play.
Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock: $62 Target From Mizuho
The shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) recently received a $62 price target from Mizuho. These are the details. The shares of Dow Inc. (DOW) recently received a $62 price target from Mizuho. And Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Parkinson adjusted the...
