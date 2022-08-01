Could forever chemicals be in your drinking water?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO