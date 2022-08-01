Could forever chemicals be in your drinking water?

wgnradio.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Exposure to ‘forever chemicals’ may cost U.S. billions in healthcare
Ned Calogne, Chair of the Committee for the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicines, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain a study that recommends blood tests and medical monitoring for people who are likely to have high exposure to the toxic chemicals known as PFAS. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News […]
Never touch bats, health department warns Illinois residents
The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) wants people to know that bats are most active this time of year — and the more you know about them, the better off you’ll be. The health department said bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois.
consultant360.com
Pyoderma Gangrenosum on the Lower Extremity
1Medical student, University of Illinois at Chicago-Rockford, Chicago, Illinois. 2Dermatology resident, Naval Medical Center, San Diego, California. Received March 23, 2022. Accepted July 7, 2022. DISCLOSURES:. The authors report no relevant financial relationships. DISCLAIMER:. The authors report that informed patient consent was obtained for publication of the images used herein.
Chicago woman left partially sterilized sues hospital over unwanted procedure
A 34-year-old Chicago woman has filed a malpractice lawsuit against Mount Sinai Hospital after she says she received a medical procedure without her consent.
wgnradio.com
How Miracle Method can reshape your tub to make them more accessible
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 07/23/2022: Miracle Method’s David Haas joins the program to talk about how they can make tubs easier and safer to get in and out of by by cutting out a portion of their tub. If you want to learn more about what Miracle Method can do for you go to miraclemethod.com or call them at 1-888-271-7690 to be connected to your nearest location.
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
evanstonroundtable.com
West Nile virus ‘a terrible way to die’: Evanston widow warns of risks, expert urges mosquito precautions
“It’s a terrible way to die. I’m sharing this with you because it’s underreported and everyone’s focused on COVID, which I understand. But this is largely preventable,” said Myra Janus, the widow of Lincoln Janus, a 73-year-old retired attorney who was left paralyzed and on a ventilator within a few weeks of being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus sometime in late August or early September 2021.
Englewood building residents go for 12 days without water service
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For almost two weeks, residents of an Englewood building went without running water despite dozens of phone calls to the city and the management company. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, a plumber who was working in a hole dug next to the building at 7441 S. Harvard Ave. said Tuesday afternoon that water service would soon return. Shortly afterward, water did begin running again. But it took 12 days for that to happen. That length of time made for a rough situation for people living in the building, and raised questions about why it...
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
‘A Bigger Cage Is Not The Right Answer’: Animal Advocates Urge Cook County Officials To Relocate Rocky The Coyote
CHICAGO — Animal activists have for months raised concerns about the wellbeing of a 4-year-old coyote named Rocky who’s lived in a suburban forest preserve enclosure most of his life — and they aren’t satisfied with the response from county officials. The Forest Preserves of Cook...
bourboncountycitizen.com
Strawberries could reduce chance of Alzheimer’s, study finds
Strawberries could help protect your brain from Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study from researchers at Rush University in Chicago. They found that a compound in strawberries, pelargonidin may be associated with less neurofibrillary tau tangles in the brain. “Tau tangles are one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, which is caused by abnormal changes with tau proteins that accumulate in the brain,” a Rush news release said. The study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
wgnradio.com
Your Money Matters | Chicago businesses, dating, and Lexie Hearing
On this airing of Your Money Matters, host, Jon Hansen, is joined by Judith Crown of Crain Chicago Business to talk about the preparations Chicago businesses are making in response to a potential recession around the corner. They address the buffer that is the strong labor market that gives hope despite thoughts of a recession, as well as how Chicago businesses are being proactive in noticing the warning signs and saving money for later instead of laying off workers down the road should there be a recession.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rogers Park gets a Star Wars garden
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Wendy Snyder, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Mount Carmel Will Remain All-Boys School As Leaders Take Coed Plan Off The Table For Good: The Catholic school...
Possible changes to the Affordable Care Act
Lisa Schencker, Chicago Tribune Business reporter, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss possible increases to the Affordable Care Act exchange plans. Lisa explains the rates, subsidies, and averages that insurance companies will be increasing. Plus, the two also talk about the NorthShore settlement over religious exemptions. Will more lawsuits arise after this […]
actionnews5.com
Best Life: Hyperbaric oxygen therapy being used to help treat ulcerative colitis
CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has been around since the 1940′s when it was first used to treat scuba divers who had decompression sickness. More recently, it’s become a successful treatment to help burn victims and heal wounds. Now, doctors have found that it’s helping to ease the pain caused by a debilitating disease that impacts almost a million people.
Faith over fear for Joliet nurse donating kidney to stranger
Helping a stranger in need is an act of faith for a Joliet mom who finds strength in helping others.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Rebound COVID or Reinfection, At-Home Test Accuracy
After President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID a second time just after testing negative, many had questions over so-called "rebound" infections and testing accuracy. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? It Depends on When You're Testing.
Wicker Park Aldi Reopens After City Inspectors Find Hundreds Of Insects, Sanitary Issues In Grocery Store
WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park grocery store reopened Monday after its license was temporarily suspended last week following two failed city health inspections. Aldi, 1753 N. Milwaukee Ave., was slapped with a “License Suspended” notice Friday from the Chicago Department of Public Health’s food protection program, according to notices posted on its entrances. Those signs have since been removed.
Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New and Lingering Symptoms, Is COVID Still a Pandemic?
With reinfection rates rising as the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues its hold, questions over whether symptoms may be lingering or a new infection are rising. Chicago's top doctor answered those and more. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. How Long Are You Contagious...
