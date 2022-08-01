Pioneer Natural (PXD) Stock: $339 Target And Overweight Rating

pulse2.com
Wayfair (W) Stock: $55 Target From Piper Sandler
The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received a $55 price target from Piper Sandler. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received a $55 price target from Piper Sandler. And Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Keith adjusted...
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
Spotify (SPOT) Stock: $140 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Spotify (SPOT) recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Spotify (SPOT) Recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Swinburne adjusted...
Society Pass (SOPA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s Q2 2022 and H1 2022 results. Below are the highlights:
Snap (SNAP) Stock: $25 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Snap (SNAP) recently received a $25 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Black noted...
Medifast (MED) Stock: Why It Fell Over 15% Today
The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Medifast (MED) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Medifast reported a Q2 EPS of $3.87, which was $0.64...
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Lucid Group reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.33),...
Twilio (TWLO) Stock: $150 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Twilio (TWLO) recently received a $150 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Twilio (TWLO) recently received a $150 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
Expedia (EXPE) Stock: $130 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of Expedia (EXPE) recently received a $130 price target from Deutsche Bank. And Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Horowitz noted...
PacBio (PACB) Stock: Why It Increased Over 7% Today
The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of PacBio (PACB) increased by over 7% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Below were the...
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $560 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. And Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wlodarczak adjusted...
VF Corporation (VFC) Stock: $46 Target And Equal-Weight Rating
The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $46 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of VF Corporation (VFC) recently received a $46 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih is maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the shares. Yih adjusted the...
Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) Stock: Why It Surged 45.83%
The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Neuroone Medical Technologies (NMTC) – a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders – surged by 45.83% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to NeuroOne Medical Technologies announcing that the company entered into an amendment to its Exclusive Development and Distribution Agreement with Zimmer Biomet that will provide the company with a $3.5 million accelerated payment within 10 business days which relates to certain milestone payments.
Skillz (SKLZ) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Skillz (SKLZ) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Skillz (SKLZ) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Skillz reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.15), which was in...
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.9% Today
The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) increased by over 2.9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to SS&C Technologies announcing that as part of the company’s long-term strategy to maximize stockholder value, its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program – which will enable SS&C Technologies to repurchase up to $1 billion in aggregate of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock.
Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Stock: Why It Surged 38.26% Today
The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) surged by 38.26% today. This is why. The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies – surged by 38.26% today. Investors are responding positively to Kintara Therapeutics announcing it has entered into an equity purchase agreement for up to $20 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor.
ZoomInfo (ZI) Stock: Why It Increased Over 10% Today
The stock price of ZoomInfo (ZI) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of ZoomInfo (ZI) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to ZoomInfo’s second-quarter earnings. ZoomInfo had reported a Q2 EPS of $0.21, which was...
Transocean (RIG) Stock: Why It Jumped Up Over 20% Today
The stock price of Transocean (RIG) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Transocean (RIG) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Transocean’s second-quarter earnings. Transocean had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.10), which was...
Cryptyde (TYDE) Stock: Why It Jumped Up Over 13% Today
The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. The stock price has been trending upwards since yesterday morning after the company announced the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde is expecting the program will help the company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.
