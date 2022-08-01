PepsiCo (PEP) Investing $550 Million Into Celsius (CELH) As Part Of Strategic Deal

pulse2.com
Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock: Why It Surged Over 20% Today
The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) surged by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to FF Top Holding LLC (FF Top), a major shareholder of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), and FFIE executed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed convertible term loan facility of FFIE on August 1, consisting of potential senior secured convertible notes in a potential principal amount of up to $600 million (the proposed financing).
Why Marpai (MRAI) Is Buying Maestro Health For $22.1 Million
Marpai announced it is buying Maestro Health for $22.1 million. This is why. Marpai – an AI-technology company focused on the Third-Party Administrator (TPA) market supporting self-funded employer health plans – announced it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Maestro Health, a leading TPA servicing over 80 self-insured employers, based in Chicago, Illinois.
Why TD Bank Group (TD) Is Buying Cowen (COWN) In A $1.3 Billion Deal
TD Bank Group (TD) is buying Cowen Inc. (COWN) in a $1.3 billion deal. These are the details. TD Bank Group (TD) and Cowen Inc. (COWN) recently announced a definitive agreement for TD to buy Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39 for each share of Cowen common stock. Through this deal, TD Securities will accelerate its long-term growth strategy in the U.S. by acquiring a high-quality and rapidly growing investment bank with outstanding talent and highly complementary products and services.
Peraso (PRSO) Stock: Why It Increased Over 2.5% Today
The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Peraso (PRSO) increased by over 2.5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Peraso announcing the company has received purchase orders from multiple leading Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customers totaling $6.4 million.
Society Pass (SOPA) Stock: Why It Surged Over 40% Today
The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Society Pass (SOPA) surged by over 40% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s Q2 2022 and H1 2022 results. Below are the highlights:
Lucid Group (LCID) Stock: Why It Fell Over 12% Today
The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lucid Group (LCID) fell by over 12% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding to the company’s second-quarter results. Lucid Group reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.33),...
Charter (CHTR) Stock: $560 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. These are the details. The shares of Charter (CHTR) recently received a $560 price target from Pivotal Research. And Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wlodarczak adjusted...
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: $245 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Atlassian (TEAM) recently received a $245 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Atlassian (TEAM) recently received a $245 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Wood adjusted the rating...
Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) Stock: Why It Surged 38.26% Today
The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) surged by 38.26% today. This is why. The stock price of Kintara Therapeutics (KTRA) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies – surged by 38.26% today. Investors are responding positively to Kintara Therapeutics announcing it has entered into an equity purchase agreement for up to $20 million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC (LPC), a Chicago-based institutional investor.
Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Stock: Why It Surged Over 35% Today
The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) surged by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a report from Bloomberg that the company is attracting takeover interest.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock: $48 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $48 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of EQT Corporation (EQT) recently received a $48 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Paul Diamond initiated coverage of EQT Corporation with a “Buy” rating. Diamond adjusted...
Spotify (SPOT) Stock: $140 Target And Overweight Rating
The shares of Spotify (SPOT) recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Spotify (SPOT) Recently received a $140 price target from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares. Swinburne adjusted...
Cryptyde (TYDE) Stock: Why It Jumped Up Over 13% Today
The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. The stock price has been trending upwards since yesterday morning after the company announced the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde is expecting the program will help the company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock: $42 Target From Citi
The shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) recently received a $42 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV) recently received a $42 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Stephen Trent is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Trent adjusted the...
Yeti (YETI) Stock: $80 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Yeti (YETI) recently received an $80 price target from Credit Suisse. These are the details. The shares of Yeti (YETI) recently received an $80 price target from Credit Suisse. And Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Gajrawala noted...
Carnival (CCL) Stock: $20 Target And Buy Rating
The shares of Carnival (CCL) recently received a $20 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Carnival (CCL) recently received a $20 price target from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Wieczynski adjusted the rating after...
Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock: Why It Surged 32.36%
The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Tupperware Brands (TUP) surged by 32.36% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding positively to Tupperware’s Q2 2022 results. Tupperware Brands had reported a Q2 EPS...
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) recently announced the financial results for the second quarter of 2022. These are the details. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) recently announced the financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Below are the highlights. — Avis Budget Group ended the quarter with...
Avantor (AVTR) Stock: $32 Target From Citi
The shares of Avantor (AVTR) recently received a $32 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of Avantor (AVTR) recently received a $32 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly is maintaining a “Neutral” rating on the shares. Donnelly adjusted the rating following...
RTL Group Increases Revenue to $3.3 Billion Despite Macro Uncertainties, But First-Half Profits Slide
Click here to read the full article. Bertelsmann’s Luxembourg-based media giant RTL Group, which owns Fremantle, has declared revenue of €3.26 billion ($3.35 billion) for the first half of 2022, a growth of 9% from the corresponding period in 2021. The RTL Group has interests in 56 television channels, eight streaming services and 36 radio stations. The group’s content business, Fremantle, is one of the world’s largest creators, producers and distributors of scripted and unscripted content, including “American Idol,” “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor.” Revenue at Fremantle was up 8% to €983 million. Adjusted group earnings before interest, taxes, and...
