PepsiCo (PEP) Investing $550 Million Into Celsius (CELH) As Part Of Strategic Deal

The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Cryptyde (TYDE) jumped up over 13% pre-market today. The stock price has been trending upwards since yesterday morning after the company announced the recent signing of an Energy Program Development Agreement with Argo Energy, LLC. Cryptyde is expecting the program will help the company source locations to house and operate the infrastructure required for it to offer Bitcoin mining services, including co-location services, over the coming years.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO