Dean ‘Candy Man’ Corll: One known victim of Houston serial killer remains unidentified; this is what experts say he looked like

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has previously looked into the city of Houston director who pleaded guilty in a federal criminal conspiracy investigation. William Paul Thomas, who served as the director of council relations and was often seen standing at Mayor Sylvester Turner’s side during almost every city council meeting, submitted a letter announcing his retirement for health reasons just weeks before being charged in the federal case.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO