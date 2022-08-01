Bringing consistency to methods of 2D material analysis

phys.org
Physicists develop a new quantum computer that uses full range of atoms
There's been a lot of quantum breakthroughs as of late, each promising to be the key to the technology. In May of 2022, a team of researchers from Germany's University of Innsbruck, RWTH Aachen University, and Forschungszentrum Jülich research institute proposed a method that could lead to the rise of error-free quantum computers. It consists of a computational operation that involves two logical quantum bits and can be employed for any kind of task.
Phys.org
New optical switch could lead to ultrafast all-optical signal processing
Engineers at Caltech have developed a switch—one of the most fundamental components of computing—using optical, rather than electronic, components. The development could aid efforts to achieve ultrafast all-optical signal processing and computing. Optical devices have the capacity to transmit signals far faster than electrical devices by using pulses...
CNET
Google's AI Has Predicted the 3D Structure of the 'Entire Protein Universe'
It wasn't until 1957 when scientists earned special access to the molecular realm. After 22 years of grueling experimentation, John Kendrew of Cambridge University finally uncovered the 3D structure of a protein. It was a twisted blueprint of myoglobin, the stringy chain of 154 amino acids that helps infuse our muscles with oxygen. As revolutionary as this discovery was, Kendrew didn't quite open up the protein architecture floodgates — during the next decade, fewer than a dozen more would be identified.
Nature.com
Optimizing the structure and molecular weight of polymers for graphene dispersants
Graphene is an allotrope of carbon consisting of a single-atom-thick honeycomb lattice nanostructure. Among the various preparation methods for graphene, the liquid-phase exfoliation of graphite is mass-producible and cost-effective. To facilitate the exfoliation of graphite in organic solvents, polymers can be employed as dispersants. We synthesized polymer dispersants with various monomer ratios and molecular weights and investigated the efficient acquisition of graphene from graphite. Graphene with a uniform thickness was obtained when graphite was exfoliated using an optimized polymer dispersant. The optimized polymer enabled a high yield and concentration of graphene using liquid-phase exfoliation.
Phys.org
Researchers create biosensor by turning spider silk into optical fiber
Researchers have harnessed the light-guiding properties of spider silk to develop a sensor that can detect and measure small changes in the refractive index of a biological solution, including glucose and other types of sugar solutions. The new light-based sensor might one day be useful for measuring blood sugar and other biochemical analytes.
BMW's 3,854-Variable Problem Solved in Six Minutes With Quantum Computing
Quantum computing specialist QCI claims quantum advantage with its Entropy Quantum Computing approach. It solved an optimization problem for BMW that counted with 3,854 variables and 500 constraints, solving a problem that would take inordinately longer amounts of time to compute in a classical system than the six minutes the company needed to complete their calculations.
Physicists Find The 'Missing Link' That Could Provide Quantum Internet Technology
Before quantum computers and quantum networks can fulfil their huge potential, scientists have got several difficult problems to overcome – but a new study outlines a potential solution to one of these problems. As we've seen in recent research, the silicon material that our existing classical computing components are...
Phys.org
Research reveals the chemical underpinnings of how benign water can transform into harsh hydrogen peroxide
A new study has put a remarkable and unexpected chemical genesis on more solid footing. Back in 2019, Stanford University researchers and colleagues revealed the surprising discovery that hydrogen peroxide—a caustic substance used for disinfecting surfaces and bleaching hair—spontaneously forms in microscopic droplets of ordinary, benign water. Researchers have since aimed to flesh out how the newfound reaction occurs, as well as exploring potential applications, such as eco-friendlier cleaning methods.
Nature.com
Planar chiral metasurfaces with maximal and tunable chiroptical response driven by bound states in the continuum
Optical metasurfaces with high quality factors (Q-factors) of chiral resonances can boost substantially light-matter interaction for various applications of chiral response in ultrathin, active, and nonlinear metadevices. However, current approaches lack the flexibility to enhance and tune the chirality and Q-factor simultaneously. Here, we suggest a design of chiral metasurface supporting bound state in the continuum (BIC) and demonstrate experimentally chiroptical responses with ultra-high Q-factors and near-perfect circular dichroism (CD"‰="‰0.93) at optical frequencies. We employ the symmetry-reduced meta-atoms with high birefringence supporting winding elliptical eigenstate polarizations with opposite helicity. It provides a convenient way for achieving the maximal planar chirality tuned by either breaking in-plane structure symmetry or changing illumination angle. Beyond linear CD, we also achieved strong near-field enhancement CD and near-unitary nonlinear CD in the same planar chiral metasurface design with circular eigen-polarization. Sharply resonant chirality realized in planar metasurfaces promises various practical applications including chiral lasers and chiral nonlinear filters.
Phys.org
Climate change: Potential to end humanity is 'dangerously underexplored' say experts
Global heating could become "catastrophic" for humanity if temperature rises are worse than many predict or cause cascades of events we have yet to consider, or indeed both. The world needs to start preparing for the possibility of a "climate endgame." This is according to an international team of researchers...
Phys.org
Smart lighting system based on quantum dots more accurately reproduces daylight
Researchers have designed smart, color-controllable white light devices from quantum dots—tiny semiconductors just a few billionths of a meter in size—which are more efficient and have better color saturation than standard LEDs, and can dynamically reproduce daylight conditions in a single light. The researchers, from the University of...
Phys.org
Using electricity to remove persistent weeds
Researchers from the University of Missouri recently conducted two field studies to explore the effectiveness of electricity in weed control. They used a tractor attachment called The Weed Zapper to electrocute eight types of weeds common in soybean crops, including herbicide-resistant waterhemp. The first study showed that control was more...
Phys.org
In DNA, scientists find solution to building superconductor that could transform technology
Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineer materials that would revolutionize electronics. One possible outcome of such engineered materials could be superconductors, which have zero electrical resistance, allowing electrons to flow unimpeded. That means...
Nature.com
Design and analysis of multi-layer silicon nanoparticle solar cells
We investigate the concept of nanoparticle-based solar cells composed of a silicon nanoparticle stack as a light trapping absorber for ultrathin photovoltaics. We study the potential of using these inherently nanotextured structures in enhancing the light absorption. For this, a detailed optical analysis is performed on dependency of the cell response to parameters such as the number of particle layers, lattice structure and angle of incidence; Optical response of these cells are then compared with the results in conventional silicon solar cells. Moreover, we propose various configurations to apply these submicron particles as a p"“n junction solar cell. We also compute the electrical performance of selected configurations. In doing so, key issues including the effect of contact points between nanoparticles and impact of loss are addressed. In the end, we show how \(\mathrm{SiO}_2\) nanoparticles on top of the cell structure can enhance the photocurrent. The appropriate range of \(\mathrm{SiO}_2\) particle size is also obtained for the typical cell structures.
Phys.org
Scientists invent 'quantum flute' that can make particles of light move together
University of Chicago physicists have invented a "quantum flute" that, like the Pied Piper, can coerce particles of light to move together in a way that's never been seen before. Described in two studies published in Physical Review Letters and Nature Physics, the breakthrough could point the way towards realizing...
technologynetworks.com
Machine Learning Helps Achieve Greater Depth in Proteome Analysis
Over recent years, we have seen an increase in the application of artificial intelligence (AI)-based methods – such as machine learning – across a variety of biological disciplines. Proteomics is a field of research that offers unparalleled insights into cellular biology, with potential applications spanning modern medicine, food...
Nature.com
Rising complexity of the OAM beam structure as a way to a higher data capacity
Standard vortex beams carrying different OAM (optical angular momentum) modes can provide independent communication channels for information transmission. However, they are unable to reach the capacity limit of a communication channel due to a rapid divergence of the beams with high values of the OAM order. The solution can be found by using multi-vortex geometric beams.
Phys.org
Researchers identify the high-efficiency hacks cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids
For the first time, plant biologists have defined the high-efficiency "hacks" that cannabis cells use to make cannabinoids (THC/CBD). Although many biotechnology companies are currently trying to engineer THC/CBD outside the plant in yeast or cell cultures, it is largely unknown how the plant does it naturally. "This really helps...
Futurity
Shrimp shell nanoparticles make cement much, much stronger
Adding shrimp shell nanoparticles makes cement paste significantly stronger, researchers report. It could reduce seafood waste and lower carbon emissions from concrete production. For a new study in the journal Cement and Concrete Composites, researchers created nanocrystals and nanofibers of chitin, the second most abundant biopolymer in nature, from waste...
Phys.org
Do oceans absorb more CO2 than expected?
Phytoplankton need light and nutrients to grow. The microscopic algae rarely find both at the same time in sufficient quantities in the ocean. In the upper water layers, they usually lack nutrients, and further down, they lack light. A new study led by the Helmholtz Center Hereon now says: Phytoplankton can migrate back and forth between deeper layers and the water surface. If this were confirmed, it would have enormous consequences for the calculations of the natural carbon pump and thus for current calculations of the carbon budget. The study's results were published today in the journal Nature Climate Change.
