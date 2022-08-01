J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

hypebeast.com
Related
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
hypebeast.com
Here Is an On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 3 Winterized "Archaeo Brown"
The Jordan Brand has revealed yet another iteration to one of its classics. Though the summer, the sneakers giant is already gearing up for a winter model with the Air Jordan 3 Winterized “Archaeo Brown.”. The shoe arrives dressed in a color scheme that comprises archaeo brown, drak smoke...
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"
Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock
Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
inputmag.com
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
hypebeast.com
The Jordan Two Trey Joins Jordan Brand's 2022 PSG Collection
In an effort to be constantly expanding its offerings, Jordan Brand has introduced several new silhouettes this year. While some are new signature sneakers for the brand’s NBA superstars, the Jordan Two Trey is a hybrid that pulls from seven classic Air Jordan looks. Now, the Two Trey receives its first collaborative touch in continuation of the partnership between football club Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Official Release Date Revealed for Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown"
Jordan Brand continues on its university tour, with a retro release of Air Jordan models. The Air Jordan 6 surfaces to celebrate the Georgetown Hoyas in an all-new iteration. Arriving in the Georgetown University colorway, the shoe comes dressed in a magnet grey and college navy color scheme. The silhouette features an all-sued grey upper with matching tongues, heel clips, laces and midsoles in the same color. Reflective perforations add to the details of the shoe which also include navy accents on the midsole and heel, as well as the Jumpman branding that sits on the icy translucent outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings Back the Air Max Penny 1 "All-Star"
While has certainly pushed the Air Jordan 2 this year, another model that has been a point of focus for the Swoosh is the Air Max Penny 1. Between a customizable collaboration with Social Status and a re-release of the OG “Home” colorway, the Air Max Penny 1 has picked up some momentum in 2022. Now, the past is revisited once more as Penny Hardaway’s 1996 NBA All-Star Game kicks return again, last hitting shelves in 2014.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Light Green Spark"
Following early release rumors, we now have an official look at the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low “Light Green Spark.” Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the mainly tonal look continues the MoMA, ComplexCon, MCA and ICA exclusive design series for the collaborative take on the AF1.
Lil Durk Revealed His Condition After Explosives Went Off In His Face At Lollapalooza
"I’ma take a break & focus on my health."
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"
In 2022, Jordan Brand has continued its tradition of revisiting its classic models and outfitting them with new looks. While a variety of silhouettes have been approached this year, one that stands out is the Air Jordan 5. Straight from 1990, the high-top sneaker has a storied history with the brand and now carries a “Concord” colorway. After an early look and official images surfaced previously, we’re offered on-foot shots of the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Concord.”
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
Comments / 1