ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

LANOKA HARBOR: SUMMARY OF STORY OF THREE MISSING IN CEDAR CREEK

By Jamie Sundermann
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Lacey, NJ man’s cocaine operation comes to an end as he meets with buyer from Bayville, NJ

A multi-agency investigation led Ocean County law enforcement to a Lacey Township home where the man living there was arrested for his cocaine operation. It was last Thursday that a sting was set up outside of the residence in Lacey by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Police Detectives and Patrol Officers as well as Ocean County Sheriff's Office Officers and the OCSO K-9 Unit who had teamed up over the course of the investigation.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Lanoka Harbor, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK

On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas

Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MVA

Lakewood: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 88 and Pearl Street. One patient was taken to Jersey Shore by Medivac.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ocean
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Creek#Kayaks#Rescue Team#Fire Rescue#Ems Psa Water Rescue#Berkeley Twp Police Ems#Emt P K Nogalo#Toms River Fire Captain
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A fatal crash with entrapment occurred in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kingston Lane in South Brunswick, initial reports said. South Brunswick police said the road would be closed for three hours during an investigation. At...
ACCIDENTS
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of what is reported to be a serious accident on Airport Road at Cedarbridge Avenue. We have no additional information as to injuries at this time. Please avoid the area as traffic delays are anticipated. Rate:. PreviousLACEY: HOME DEPOT CARDIAC ARREST. NextBEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thelakewoodscoop.com

Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Appealing to the Lakewood Community to Donate Blood; Type O blood at Less Than a Two-Day Supply

The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state is impacting volunteer blood donations and causing alarmingly low inventories of certain blood types at all RWJBarnabas Health hospitals. During the summer months, the blood supply historically drops precipitously. The summer is always a challenge, but this year, the struggles are...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy