LANOKA HARBOR: SUMMARY OF STORY OF THREE MISSING IN CEDAR CREEK

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in PrisonJason WeilandPennsylvania State
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
Lacey, NJ man’s cocaine operation comes to an end as he meets with buyer from Bayville, NJ
A multi-agency investigation led Ocean County law enforcement to a Lacey Township home where the man living there was arrested for his cocaine operation. It was last Thursday that a sting was set up outside of the residence in Lacey by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Police Detectives and Patrol Officers as well as Ocean County Sheriff's Office Officers and the OCSO K-9 Unit who had teamed up over the course of the investigation.
Three Rafters Rescued from Cedar Creek After Report of Victim Face Down, Unresponsive
BAYVILLE, NJ – Three rafters were rescued from Cedar Creek by members of the Berkeley...
Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 88 in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred at around 5 pm on Wednesday...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
ocscanner.news
BAYVILLE: BERKELEY POLICE RELEASE INFORMATION ON WATER RESCUE IN CEDAR CREEK
On July 31st 2022 at 8:30 pm, Officers responded to the area of the Western Blvd canoe access to investigate a report of rafters in distress. Upon arrival it was discovered that a group of three had gone on a tubing trip this afternoon and were in distress with the daylight hours running out. It was also reported that one of the parties was further separated from the missing group and was last seen drifting eastbound in the creek face down and possibly unresponsive.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Driver Apprehended after Crashing into CVS Pharmacy Building in Lakewood and Fleeing Scene
A driver was apprehended after crashing into the CVS pharmacy and Lakewood this afternoon and fleeing the scene. The accident happened approximately 5:30 PM. After being apprehended, the driver reportedly told Police that she had hit the gas instead of the brake, and then panicked and fled. The building sustained...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Parts Of Lakewood Now Designated As Drought Areas
Despite the recent rainfall in Lakewood, the northern part of town is now officially in a drought zone, according to the latest maps from the National Drought Mitigation Center. According to the map, several counties in Central Jersey, including the tip Ocean County, are now experiencing a “moderate drought,” while...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MVA
Lakewood: Police, Fire and EMS responded earlier to a serious motor vehicle crash on Route 88 and Pearl Street. One patient was taken to Jersey Shore by Medivac.
Jackson Township is the 6th Fastest Growing Town in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township was once a rural, wooded, and sleepy bedroom community that...
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: HOME DEPOT CARDIAC ARREST
Emergency personnel are at Home Depot in Lacey attending to a patient suffering symptoms of cardiac arrest. No additional details are available.
Fatal Crash Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A fatal crash with entrapment occurred in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash happened before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kingston Lane in South Brunswick, initial reports said. South Brunswick police said the road would be closed for three hours during an investigation. At...
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of what is reported to be a serious accident on Airport Road at Cedarbridge Avenue. We have no additional information as to injuries at this time. Please avoid the area as traffic delays are anticipated. Rate:. PreviousLACEY: HOME DEPOT CARDIAC ARREST. NextBEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE...
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
Berkeley Police Remind Residents that Golf Carts Must be Registered Just Like Other Vehicles
BAYVILLE, NJ – If you plan on riding your golf cart on a public road,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus Appealing to the Lakewood Community to Donate Blood; Type O blood at Less Than a Two-Day Supply
The current surge of COVID-19 cases in the state is impacting volunteer blood donations and causing alarmingly low inventories of certain blood types at all RWJBarnabas Health hospitals. During the summer months, the blood supply historically drops precipitously. The summer is always a challenge, but this year, the struggles are...
wrnjradio.com
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
