California State

California tenants could see rent increases of up to 10%

By Erin Myers, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
 2 days ago

Tenants across California beware. Aug. 1 is the day that landlords statewide are allowed to boost rent by as much as 10 percent.

Ten percent is the maximum allowable annual increase for apartment complexes built before 2007 but there are several stipulations that could keep landlords from increasing rent by that much, if at all.

For instance, the 10% increase only applies to units that are not subject to local rent control rules.

In Los Angeles, apartments built before October of 1978, which represent the majority of the city’s rental units, fall under rent control rules which allow for much smaller increases, according to the Los Angeles Times .

And at least for now, due to coronavirus pandemic regulations, those landlords can’t increase rent at all.

For those who live in a newer building, you may still qualify for anti-price gouging regulations that would again limit maximum rent increases to 10% a year during declared states of emergency, the Times reported.

Individual cities are also stepping up to keep rents under control.

In Pomona, the city council is expected to vote on limiting rent increases to no more than 3%.

The following resources are available for more information:

  • For city of L.A. questions, contact the Los Angeles Housing Department at housing.lacity.org or call 866-557-7368
  • For L.A. County questions, contact LACO Consumer and Business Affairs at: dcba.lacounty.gov or call 800-593-8222
  • Stay Housed L.A., a joint project of the city and county, also offers resources: stayhousedla.org or call 833-223-7368
  • Check if your L.A. apartment is covered by rent stabilization: Zimas.lacity.org
Comments / 50

Miket
2d ago

Not easy to be landlords in California with all the rent regulations and pandemic moratorium in place for so long. Bad tenants got a great deal for sure savings of $30,000 on rents. Now, they can just walked out and rent another place without records of eviction.

Reply(1)
18
MR.NiceeeHigh
2d ago

😂🤣😂🤣😂 They’re trying to reduce the population by putting some of us in a position to steal or kill in order to make ends meet , Blood is on their hands .

Reply(11)
14
JFK1962
2d ago

My apartment building, My choice. I ask my tenants if they would like to pay the increases in property taxes each year. Guess what, not a one of them volunteer too. They don't want to pay the increases in landscaping maintenance neither. Move out if you cannot afford to live in the place that belongs to another private citizen

Reply(1)
18
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
theeastsiderla.com

What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods

East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's “kiosk” business inside traditional retail furniture stores...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Gov. Gavin Newsom Endorses $1.65 Billion California Film and TV Tax Credit (EXCLUSIVE)

If passed, the bill, SB 485, will provide $1.65 billion or $330 million annually in financial support for film and television makers and other content creators. It extends the program, which was financed until 2025, for an additional five years. In 2021, Newsom signed a temporary increase of $180 million over two years for the program, which temporarily increased the annual amount to $420 million. The governor signed a separate $150 million incentive last year for soundstage construction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

GEICO closes all California offices, lays off workers: report

GEICO has reportedly closed all 38 of its agent offices in California, laid off hundreds of employees, and will no longer sell insurance through telephone agents in the state. Californians can still obtain GEICO policies in the state, but only through a computer or a mobile device, posing a challenge for those who are not technologically proficient.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

Burbank to temporarily restrict outdoor irrigation in September

The City of Burbank on Tuesday announced temporary irrigation restrictions due repairs being made to the upper feeder that brings water in from the Colorado River Aqueduct. "Burbank must temporarily stop all outdoor irrigation for two weeks, from September 6-20, 2022, due to a limited water supply," the city press release stated. "Residents and businesses must adjust their sprinklers and automated irrigation systems, so they do not run during this period. Hand watering will be allowed during the two-week period." The release notes that Burbank is solely dependent on water from the Colorado River Aqueduct and the State Water Project. Because of drought...
BURBANK, CA
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 affordable weekend getaways in California

There is no doubt that California has a lot to offer. Los Angeles and its surroundings might be famous, but there are many other places that you can discover and that are far more interesting. If you want to travel to California and discover this amazing part of the country but don't know where to start your journey, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways that you can add to your bucketlist. All of them are great options for longer stays, too. Here's what made it on the list.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Protesters interrupt L.A. City Council vote to expand homeless ordinance

Protesters on Tuesday interrupted a Los Angeles City Council vote on a controversial homeless encampment ordinance. The council ended up voting 11 to 3 to prohibit encampments near schools and daycare centers. Another vote on the matter will take place next week. Protesters carrying signs could be seen outside City Hall Tuesday, and eventually made […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
