ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

JD PicKell: What Caleb Williams needs to do to take next step as a quarterback

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xymX_0h0Vk7JM00
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Norman with the Sooners, quarterback Caleb Williams blossomed. He took over the starting job and never let go, until he ultimately decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. A new season in a new city provides fresh opportunities for Williams to grow, and many expect him to contend for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

This week on the Hard Count, On3’s J.D. PicKell broke down what he believes the new Trojans quarterback needs to do to take his next step at the position.

“Caleb Williams flashed last year … there’s a couple of things though that I’m watching for him to ultimately reach his potential in 2022,” PicKell said. “Because when you talk about Caleb Williams, talent, physical attributes, physical gifts, none of that will ever be a question for this guy. God just spilled an extra class of talent when he made Caleb Williams, he’s that good.

“Now, you can have all the talent in the world but there are some things that need to fall into place. First piece of this, I think he needs to take the next step as a quarterback. Because for all of the gifts, all the things you can’t coach up, there were times last year, versus elite defenses … where he looked like a true freshman. That’s okay, he was a true freshman … but I need to see him take the next step as a quarterback.”

PicKell specifically mentioned the losses against Baylor and Oklahoma State, in which Williams showed his inexperience. In year two in college and year two in Riley’s offense, analysts expect the former five-star quarterback to flash his football IQ and processing ability as much as his physical skills.

USC offense, Williams ‘chomping at the bit’

Williams was the No. 1 quarterback in the portal this offseason after throwing for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with four picks in 2021 with Oklahoma.

“Caleb Williams, like I said, is here to make something happen now,” Pickell said. “A lot of his recruitment a lot of what went into him transferring was to set up himself to be the first quarterback taken when it’s time for him to enter the NFL Draft. And so in order to do that you got to ball, you got to put up big numbers.

“So I think that’s what we can see from this offense is they’re chomping at the bit. But they’re ready to go. They’re going to be able to put up points. In LA, it’s just a matter of: What does the rest of this program do? Does the defense hold up their end of the bargain? But like I said, in terms of the pulse — internally…we’re here, we’re ready to go. We don’t see a reason why we need to ask for permission. Let’s kick the door down. That’s the feeling in that locker room and I don’t blame them for all the talent they have in house.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC

While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Sooners#Usc#Baylor
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian weighs in on freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy

Fall camp is officially underway in Austin for the Texas Longhorns, and so is their quarterback battle. The main competition for the QB1 spot will be between redshirt freshman Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers and sophomore Hudson Card, but freshman Maalik Murphy is also in the mix, and head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about him following yesterday’s practice.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

LOOK: Stetson Bennett goes all-in on fall camp with new haircut

The same Stetson Bennett won’t grace the field for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. After becoming the leader of a title-winning team, Bennett has made some wholesale changes. As the Bulldogs star quarterback looks to put on for Athens once again, he’s gone all-in with a new hairstyle entering fall camp.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian addresses role change for Jett Bush

Jett Bush is a veteran leader for Texas at the linebacker position. This offseason, Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff moved him back to a more traditional linebacker role. It’s actually the same role that he played in high school. “I think it’s been good for him,” Steve Sarkisian...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
On3.com

Five Longhorns whose improvement will shape the season

Teams who finish 5-7 typically need a lot of things to change in order to be competitive at the top of their conference the following year. New starters from among the underclassmen ranks usually helps, as does the infusion of proven transfers who can own major roles in the starting lineup.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

2022 SEC Unit Rankings: The Top 5 SEC running back rooms

While the tailback position has become devalued in the modern NFL, a loaded running back room remains vitally important in the college game. Last season, Georgia rode a balanced, three-headed attack at tailback to an elite offense (led the SEC in yards per play) and a national championship. This fall, Alabama plucked Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, looking to add a home run threat to a room already chalked with 5-stars.
NFL
On3.com

NFL insider gives bold take on Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes

The Green Bay Packers have one of the most complete defenses in the NFL, at least one paper, heading into the 2022 season. The starting lineup could have up to seven first-round picks in it and according to defensive back Jaire Alexander, the group is “nasty, just nasty.”. NFL...
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy