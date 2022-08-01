JD PicKell: What Caleb Williams needs to do to take next step as a quarterback

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Norman with the Sooners, quarterback Caleb Williams blossomed. He took over the starting job and never let go, until he ultimately decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC. A new season in a new city provides fresh opportunities for Williams to grow, and many expect him to contend for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

This week on the Hard Count, On3’s J.D. PicKell broke down what he believes the new Trojans quarterback needs to do to take his next step at the position.

“Caleb Williams flashed last year … there’s a couple of things though that I’m watching for him to ultimately reach his potential in 2022,” PicKell said. “Because when you talk about Caleb Williams, talent, physical attributes, physical gifts, none of that will ever be a question for this guy. God just spilled an extra class of talent when he made Caleb Williams, he’s that good.

“Now, you can have all the talent in the world but there are some things that need to fall into place. First piece of this, I think he needs to take the next step as a quarterback. Because for all of the gifts, all the things you can’t coach up, there were times last year, versus elite defenses … where he looked like a true freshman. That’s okay, he was a true freshman … but I need to see him take the next step as a quarterback.”

PicKell specifically mentioned the losses against Baylor and Oklahoma State, in which Williams showed his inexperience. In year two in college and year two in Riley’s offense, analysts expect the former five-star quarterback to flash his football IQ and processing ability as much as his physical skills.

USC offense, Williams ‘chomping at the bit’

Williams was the No. 1 quarterback in the portal this offseason after throwing for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with four picks in 2021 with Oklahoma.

“Caleb Williams, like I said, is here to make something happen now,” Pickell said. “A lot of his recruitment a lot of what went into him transferring was to set up himself to be the first quarterback taken when it’s time for him to enter the NFL Draft. And so in order to do that you got to ball, you got to put up big numbers.

“So I think that’s what we can see from this offense is they’re chomping at the bit. But they’re ready to go. They’re going to be able to put up points. In LA, it’s just a matter of: What does the rest of this program do? Does the defense hold up their end of the bargain? But like I said, in terms of the pulse — internally…we’re here, we’re ready to go. We don’t see a reason why we need to ask for permission. Let’s kick the door down. That’s the feeling in that locker room and I don’t blame them for all the talent they have in house.”