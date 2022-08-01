Watch entire restaurant sing and clap ‘Wonderwall’ to Noel Gallagher in Ibiza

www.nme.com
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
BBC
Camp Bestival 2022: Dancers beat world disco record
Hundreds of festivalgoers have broken the world record for the largest disco dance. Sophie Ellis-Bextor hosted the attempt around a giant glitter ball at Camp Bestival in Dorset to raise money for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. The officially-adjudicated record saw 598 dancers groove to Sister Sledge's anthem We Are...
NME
‘The X Factor’ releases extended cut of Harry Styles’ original audition
The X Factor has released an extended cut of Harry Styles’ original auction for the talent show. A week after The X Factor expanded on how the show put together boy band One Direction, it’s now shared the original, extended cut of Styles’ addition as a solo artist prior to being put into the group.
NME
Watch Harry Styles help gig-goer propose to girlfriend
Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal. Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member.
Beyoncé Enlists Will.i.am, Honey Dijon for New ‘Break My Soul’ Remix EP
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé tapped Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and more to remix her Renaissance single “Break My Soul” for a new EP. Beyoncé dropped the the four remixes digitally Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Along with Will.i.am and Honey Dijon, there are contributions from Chicago house great Terry Hunter and the multitalented DJ/producer/percussionist/singer Nita Aviance. On Twitter, Nita celebrated the new remix, writing, “anyone comin @Beyonce for this moment not bein bout real house music, CATCH, they got ya girl involved! this one is for the queens, dancefloor divas & all the late-night revelers. see u at the club.” Honey...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Kelis Calls Out Beyoncé for ‘Theft’ Over Using ‘Milkshake,’ But Her Real Beef Lies in Years-Old Feud With Pharrell
Click here to read the full article. Hours before Beyoncé’s much-anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance dropped at midnight on Friday, R&B singer Kelis was fuming. In the weeks leading up to the release, Beyoncé had been teasing fans with tidbits of information about the dance record. First with the single “Break My Soul,” followed by the tracklist and later, the collaborators, producers, and various samplings from artists including disco queen Donna Summer, Robin S., and Kelis. But according to Kelis, she was never given a heads up that Beyoncé would be using one of her tracks, going so far as to...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
ETOnline.com
Martha Stewart Shares Stunning Selfie to Celebrate 81st Birthday
Glowing and gorgeous! Martha Stewart is celebrating her special day with a stunning selfie. The lifestyle guru and celebrated crafting maestro took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pouty, photogenic snapshot of herself to commemorate turning 81. "birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned the pic. The...
Luke Grimes’ Wife: Meet The ‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Spouse Of 4 Years Bianca Rodrigues
The handsome Luke Grimes, 38, is most known for his role on the hit TV series Yellowstone, but he is much more than a character onscreen. He has been in a relationship for several years with Bianca Rodrigues, who often shares sweet photos of the two on her Instagram. In fact, the couple will be celebrating another anniversary come November 2022.
Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Ticket Prices Amid Backlash
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s much anticipated 2023 tour has faced one major point of contention with his adoring public: Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing.” Fans with access codes were offered tickets priced between $1,000 and $5,000, which became the subject of backlash on social media. Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau has now released a statement defending the tour’s ticket pricing model.
Chloe Trujillo, wife of Metallica bassist Rob, is releasing a new EP
Artist/fashion designer/musician Chloe Trujillo has joined forces with Rav Medic (Mark Dalbeth) for their upcoming debut EP Heavy Place
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
NME
Prince family and advisors settle estate, six years after his death
The family of Prince have reached an agreement over the division of his $156million (£128million) estate. Prince died aged 57 in April 2016 following a fentanyl overdose. The musician did not have a will at the time of his death and with no spouse or children, all of Prince’s estate passed to his six half-siblings.
NME
Watch Gang of Youths cover Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’
Gang of Youths have performed a cover of ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ by Travis while appearing on Australian radio station triple j’s Like a Version segment. The band, who are currently in the midst of a tour of their home country in support of third album ‘Angel in Realtime’, stay relatively faithful to the 1999 original, paring it back somewhat for an acoustic rendition, with frontman Dave Le’aupepe accompanied by strings and piano.
Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder
While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
NME
Fatboy Slim recalls Woodstock ’99 horror: “I did what I was told and ran”
This story contains discussion and descriptions of sexual assault. Fatboy Slim has recalled the “terrifying” moment a van drove into the audience during his set at Woodstock 1999. The DJ and producer looked back on the incident during an interview for the three-part Netflix documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
NME
The 1975 share a clip of their new song and video for ‘Happiness’
The 1975 have shared a short clip of their new song and video for their upcoming release, ‘Happiness’. Check it out below. The band shared the clip on Twitter and confirmed that the new song would be arriving tomorrow (August 3) at 5:30pm. The Manchester group returned earlier...
NME
Eminem releases video for 2009 song ‘Crack A Bottle’, “unlocked from the Shady vault”
Eminem has released a music video for ‘Crack A Bottle’, his 2009 hit featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent – watch it below. “Unlocked from the Shady vault 🔑🔒- unreleased #CrackaBottle music video!” Eminem wrote on Instagram yesterday (August 1) with a teaser clip of the visual.
