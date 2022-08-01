Key Factors to Impact Innovative Industrial (IIPR) Q2 Earnings

www.zacks.com
Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares.
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
These two companies haven't performed well in the market recently, but that could be an opportunity for investors.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
The cannabis industry has some incredible deals at the moment, but not all pot stocks will be winners.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
InvestorPlace
Why Are Cannabis Stocks TLRY, CGC, CRON Up Today?
Following a rough first half of the year, cannabis stocks are finally enjoying some positive momentum. Key players Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) are finally gaining significant ground. Though the news cycle for the botanical sector was light, Tilray last week released its financial results for its fiscal year 2022, featuring some positive dynamics. Combined with legalization news from Switzerland, the industry may be rising in sympathy.
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.
Zacks.com
Healthpeak's (PEAK) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, Same-Store NOI Up
PEAK - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) as adjusted per share of 44 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. The reported figure was up 10% from the year-ago quarter’s 40 cents. The healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) generated revenues of $517.9...
Zacks.com
AMETEK (AME) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
AMETEK, Inc. (. AME - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Further, the bottom line rose 20% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $1.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. Further, the...
US News and World Report
Are Dividend Stocks the Best Path to Income in a Bear Market?
Capital preservation is paramount for investors nearing or in retirement, so it's a focus for financial advisors as well. Large drawdowns during a bear market can affect savers' ability to retire comfortably. For some investors, portfolio declines may mean postponing retirement plans or even returning to work. Traditionally, one source...
Zacks.com
What's in the Offing for CBRE Group (CBRE) in Q2 Earnings?
CBRE Group, Inc. (. CBRE - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2022 earnings on Aug 4 before the bell. Results are anticipated to display year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings. In the last reported quarter, this Dallas, TX-based commercial real estate services and investment firm delivered a 26.36%...
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
Zacks.com
Will High Costs Offset Sales in Lucid's (LCID) Q2 Earnings?
LCID - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3, after the bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 44 cents per share for the quarter. The consensus mark for Lucid’s second-quarter loss per share has been unchanged in the past 60 days.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Kulicke and Soffa's (KLIC) Q3 Earnings?
KLIC - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 4. The company now expects revenues of $365 million (+/- $20 million) and earnings to be $1.53 (plus or minus 10%) per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has not changed over the past 30...
Zacks.com
What to Expect From Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Q2 Earnings?
SFM - Free Report) is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 earnings on August 3, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1,580 million, indicating an increase of 3.8% from the prior-year reported figure. The bottom line...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) in Q2 Earnings?
GNK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, before market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GNK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 16.1% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.38%.
Zacks.com
What Lies Ahead for Star Bulk Carriers' (SBLK) Q2 Earnings?
SBLK - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBLK’s second-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 27.7% in the past 90 days. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.09%.
Zacks.com
Aptiv (APTV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
APTV - Free Report) is set to report its second-quarter 2022 resultson Aug 4, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, matched once and surpassed once, delivering an average surprise of -3.99%.
