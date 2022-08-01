Chip Wade to succeed Danny Meyer as CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group

www.restaurant-hospitality.com
Paysafe Appoints Rob Gatto as Chief Revenue Officer
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Paysafe, a leading specialized payments platform, today announced the appointment of Rob Gatto as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As the company’s first CRO, Gatto is charged with spearheading Paysafe’s international sales function across a range of high growth sectors including gaming, travel and entertainment, and the crypto and fintech industries. Effective immediately, Gatto reports into Paysafe’s CEO, Bruce Lowthers, who joined the company in May.
Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Todd Nightingale as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2022. Nightingale will also join the Fastly Board of Directors upon assuming the role. He will succeed Joshua Bixby, who, as previously announced, will step down as CEO and from Fastly’s Board of Directors. Bixby will remain with Fastly as an advisor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005944/en/ Fastly Appoints Todd Nightingale as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
FDRA and Genesco Talk ‘Time of Transformation’ in Footwear at FN CEO Summit
Click here to read the full article. Key descriptors such as “tenacity” and “grit” led the discussion on “Exploring Genesco’s Footwear Focused Journey” at the FN CEO Summit, held on Aug. 3 at The Plaza Hotel in New York. Mimi Vaughn, the board chair, president and CEO at Genesco Inc., and Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), conversed on leadership during the pandemic, navigating the brand’s evolution and the footwear industry’s “time of huge transformation.” Vaughn, who assumed her position as CEO of the company in February 2020, is the first woman chief executive...
CoSoSys appoints Kevin Gallagher as CEO
RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- CoSoSys, the leading data loss prevention solution for multi-OS enterprises, today announced that Kevin Gallagher has joined as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth. The news comes following CoSoSys’ rapid North American enterprise and international expansion, with annual recurring revenue growth of more than 60% in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005424/en/ Kevin Gallagher, CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
This Black-owned coworking space wants to advance and support businesswomen of color
By channeling its focus on women of color in the workplace, the primary goal for Blackbird Collective is simply to provide its members with a safe space to work and connect.
AdWeek
BBH USA Promotes Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz to Executive Creative Directors
BBH USA has promoted two award-winning group creative directors to executive creative directors following a year of major client wins and breakthrough campaigns. Kasia Canning and Estefanio Holtz, who joined the agency a little over a year ago, have been elevated to the ecd level and will report to CCO Rafael Rizuto.
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
Kasee Calabrese Named EVP and CFO of Endeavor Content
Kasee Calabrese has been tapped for the dual roles of executive vice president and chief financial officer at Endeavor Content. The finance executive previously served as EVP of Global Finance at AMC Networks. In her newly created senior leadership position, Calabrese will be responsible for the TV and film studio’s...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Gong Cha names Paul Reynish CEO
Gong Cha, the fast-growing bubble tea brand, on Monday named longtime international restaurant chain executive Paul Reynish as its new global CEO. He replaces Martin Berry, the chain’s founder, who had served as interim CEO. Reynish will be based out of Gong Cha’s London headquarters. He has more than...
US News and World Report
JPMorgan, Bank of America Invest in L'ATTITUDE Ventures' First Fund
(Reuters) - L'ATTITUDE Ventures on Wednesday closed its first institutional fund raising over $100 million with an anchor investment from Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase and initial investments from Trujillo Group and Bank of America. The fund which intends to invest in early-stage U.S. companies that are either founded or...
TechCrunch
a16z now wants to manage the money of the entrepreneurs it backs
The outfit, more commonly known as a16z, confirmed Del Buono’s hire as CIO to oversee those types of services for founders, as first reported by Bloomberg. TechCrunch reached out to a16z for comment but had not received a response at the time of writing. Andreessen Horowitz is not the...
Capitolis Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company’s Continued Growth and Expansive Vision for Financial Markets
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, announced today its new brand strategy and visual system including a logo which signifies Capitolis’ ability to unlock the potential of the global economy. The company, which enables safe growth in financial markets, wanted its brand to reflect the differentiated experience Capitolis provides clients across its innovative solutions and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005669/en/ Capitolis unveils its new brand identity, including a new logo. The new slate of colors associated with the brand is designed to best reflect the company’s bold, expansive vision to lead change
The Black Tech Community Takes Over Disney World
Blacks In Technology, LLC and the Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) hosts their fourth annual conference for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers, and afro-futurists. Hundreds will descend on Disney World Oct. 26-28, 2022. The in-person conference will feature global brands, world class speakers and business leaders. Sponsors include Google, Disney,...
