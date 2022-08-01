ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, NH

State police allegedly clock Connecticut driver going 161 mph in New Hampshire

By Heather Alterisio
 2 days ago

Woodstock police caught him soon after, reportedly clocking him at 130 mph.

Police arrested a Connecticut driver Sunday after a New Hampshire state trooper allegedly clocked him driving 161 mph on I-93 north in Ashland, New Hampshire.

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Connecticut, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of disobeying an officer. Woodstock police also charged the suspect with reckless driving.

On Sunday, shortly after 11 a.m., Trooper Shawn Slaney of the Troop F Barracks saw an orange sports car fly right by him, according to police. His radar caught the driver going 161 mph in the 70 mph section of the highway, police said, but due to the driver’s speed, Slaney was unable to chase after the vehicle.

He issued an alert for other law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Soon after, Troop F dispatch received “reports of multiple sports cars, including the orange car, driving erratically at high rates of speed, nearly causing crashes,” state police said in a statement.

Woodstock police heard about the alert and stationed officers on the highway. They soon clocked the orange vehicle driving at a speed of 130 mph, police said. At Exit 32, Woodstock police found Zapata-Rebello in the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette, which had become stuck in traffic, according to the statement.

They detained the vehicle and Zapata-Rebello until Slaney arrived.

Zapata-Rebello was released on a summons to appear on Sept. 22 at Plymouth District Court.

