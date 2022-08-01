Pet of the Week: Nala the Pitbull Terrier mix

foxreno.com
Family of bobcats spotted in Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A family of bobcats were spotted walking around a Hidden Valley neighborhood in south Reno Sunday afternoon. On the afternoon of July 31, local resident Jay Hayden saw about five bobcats in the neighborhood. Hayden says they appear to be a mother and her four kittens.
Open for Business: Furbal Remedies offers holistic canine care and functional foods
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Furbal Remedies started when owner and creator, Maggie Dana, wanted to find a way to help her own dog’s anxiety and general wellbeing. She didn’t like the overly medicated options offered by western/traditional veterinary services to treat chronic issues like allergies, anxiety, joint problems, digestive issues and immune balance.
Pink Taco, Nashville hot chicken and more coming to Reno this fall
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Reno's survival food company -- are you a prepper? Exciting Reno Public Market developments Two new eateries to check out next Two free/relatively cheap events this week ...
Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - There are animals to see, barnyard activities to take part in and hayrides to go on. It’s all happening at the Sunflower Festival at Andelin Family Farm. This year, the weeks-long summer festival is putting more of an emphasis on the sunflowers, but there is no shortage of fun things to do at the seasonal event. Cameron and Natalie Andelin stopped by KOLO to talk about what people can expect when it opens this week.
Barbecue joint, cafe open at Outlets at Legends in Sparks
The Outlets at Legends, a mall near the Sparks Marina, has announced the opening of The Phoenix, a new barbecue joint, and SolBaked Café and Bakeshop. The arrival of The Phoenix is good news for those who lament the lack of local barbecue offerings. Rising from the ashes of another barbecue eatery, Hellfire Saloon, The Phoenix is the latest restaurant to open at The Outlets at Legends. It serves up classic barbecue fare such as ribs and pulled pork sandwiches...
Burning Man OMG sale tickets sold out; org mum on glitches
The Burning Man ticketing website is reporting that OMG sale tickets are sold out. Tickets appeared to be sold out an hour after the sale began at noon Wednesday. Burners on social...
Hot August Nights in Reno / Sparks through August 9th
Reno, Nev. – Hot August Nights returns this August to Reno / Sparks for another engine-revving, entertainment-filled good time. The excitement revs up from August 2- 9, 2022. Be sure not to miss the adrenaline pumping nights of Drag Races and Burnouts!. A Hot Time with Cool Cars!. Every...
Truckee-Tahoe salmon buying club returns
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Slow Food Lake Tahoe is bringing back their popular Alaskan Salmon Buying Club to the Truckee-Tahoe area. The club offers the opportunity to purchase sustainably caught Alaskan sockeye salmon at a significant discount. In return, nonprofit SFLT will receive 5% of all sales to help support the future of their community programs including the Food Bank Garden, which provides free education on high elevation edible gardens and growing organic produce for Sierra Community House’s hunger relief program.
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
This morning’s winner of the More FM Morning Mindbender won a pair of tickets to see Air Supply at the Grande Exposition Hall at Silver Legacy on Saturday, August 13th. The Australian duo, Graham Russell and lead vocalist Russell Hitchcock, got their start in 1975, and scored huge hits since with “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All.”
Hot August Nights Begins Locally
Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas. Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.
Sacramento rockers return to headline Carson City
One of last year’s opening bands at the Levitt AMP show is stepping into the headlining spot this year. Bad Mother Nature comes to Carson City on Saturday as part of the concert series and they bring their version of rock music from Sacramento. CLIMBING THE LADDER. The band...
The Village at Rancharrah hosting free concert and movie events in August
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno locals can attend free concerts and movies at The Village at Rancharrah all month long. Starting this week, The Village is closing out the summer with live music and movies for the whole family to enjoy. Movie nights will take...
Bats return to Nevada fire station, forcing it to close
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Bats have infested a Nevada fire station for the second time in seven years, forcing officials to temporarily close it. The bats have been flying around the living quarters of the small fire station between Reno and Carson City and dead bats have been found in a bay where an ambulance is parked, said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District spokesperson Adam Mayberry.
Scooter rider hit by car in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A scooter rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a car Wednesday morning. According to Reno Police, two riders on Bird scooters were going the wrong way on Kirman Avenue when a driver started to turn left on Capitol Hill. The driver reportedly didn’t see the riders before making the turn and hit one of them.
Carson City Sheriff's Night Out Returns to Mills Park
Tuesday, some parts of the region will celebrate what's know as National Night Out, a campaign that brings police and neighbors together in the hopes of creating safer places to live. In Carson City, the Sheriff's Office takes a regional approach to the idea. "In Carson City, that has morphed...
New eateries at Hyatt Regency
Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nev., has added two new dining options. First is the open-air Nest Bar & Grill, located on the resort’s private beach, will offer lunch and dinner. Next is Dondero’s, an Italian dinner concept restaurant that will be available in the resort’s Sierra Cafe nightly between 5 and 9 p.m. during the summer.
Prowler Caught on Camera
Secret Witness is offering a $750 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a prowler who has been stalking a northeast Reno neighborhood and looking in bedroom windows. It began two weeks ago with reports of a man peering through the bedroom windows of two teenage girls. Sightings have continued sporadically in the same neighborhood, some caught on a backyard security camera. If you have any information please contact Reno Police or Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.
Free clothing exchange in Carson City this weekend
The Carson City Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting its 15th annual Community Clothing Exchange on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6. The exchange is open to the public and located at the church at 411 N. Saliman Road in Carson City, just south of Carson High School.
Bat infestation forces closure of fire station south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Fire officials have temporarily closed a small fire station between Reno and Carson City due to a bat infestation. The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District announced the temporary closure Tuesday of Fire Station 30. It’s on Old Highway 395 in the Washoe Valley next to the historic Bowers Mansion. Fire spokesman Adam Mayberry says bats have been flying in the living quarters and dead bats have been found in the apparatus bay where an ambulance is parked. The fire station dates to the 1950s. Officials thought they solved a similar problem with bats in 2015 but they’ve since returned. Two firefighters are temporarily transferring to another Washoe Valley station.
Tahoe mystery writer set to release 20th book
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A page turner, riveting, thrilling — these are just some of the words to describe author Todd Borg’s novel featuring Owen McKenna and his trusty sidekick, Spot. A native to Lake Tahoe, Borg’s books center in and around the area where he and...
