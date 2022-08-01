ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan football reels in 2023 four-star offensive lineman

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIie6_0h0Vi90O00

Michigan football held its BBQ at the Big House on Sunday, and the flagship recruiting event included a surprise visitor.

Not included on the various visitors lists was Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga four-star offensive tackle Evan Link, a 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman, who had been thought to be a Penn State lean prior to his quiet visit to Ann Arbor.

Boasting a 4.22 GPA on his Twitter account, Link was strongly considering the Wolverines, Nittany Lions, and Stanford Cardinal, among others. However, his trip to Ann Arbor appeared to be enough to sway him towards Michigan, as Link announced his commitment to the maize and blue on Monday morning.

He’s the 13th pledge to the 2023 class and the first offensive lineman to commit to the program this cycle.

Link is rated the No. 294 player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. He also had offers from Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Wisconsin, South Carolina, and many others.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irishsportsdaily.com

Massive 14-Year-Old Tyler Parker Talks Notre Dame Offer

One look at Tyler Parker‍ and it’s obvious why the 2025 California defensive tackle has gone viral. Well, one look and one piece of information. The 6-foot, 300-pounder isn’t only gaining attention on social media either. The Santa Margarita Catholic High School standout is also receiving attention from college recruiters.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Dolphins Cut Veteran Player After Failed Physical

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins released a veteran defensive player following a failed physical. According to a statement from the team, veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler has been released. The team made the announcement earlier this afternoon. "We have released/failed physical defensive lineman Adam Butler," the team said. The...
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day, Wife Announce Important Move

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina are set to start something awesome. Per Patrick Murphy of 247Sports, the Day family is going to establish a mental health resilience fund at the school. The family will make a large donation to fund research and services that promote...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Washington State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
South Carolina State
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Big House#Gpa#Nittany Lions
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise

Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Warriors unveiled their new 'Statement Edition' uniforms and everyone thinks they look like college jerseys

The Golden State Warriors debuted their new uniforms on Tuesday, and many fans had the same reaction when they first saw the design. Golden State’s new jerseys, which Rakuten sponsors, use a different color scheme than what you may expect when you think of the Warriors. These uniforms have a much darker blue than fans are accustomed to seeing from the reigning champions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Former Georgia Football Star Reportedly Dead At 56

Lars Tate, a former star running back for the Georgia Bulldogs, died late Monday night. He was 56. His son, Donovan Tate, told Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer that Tate was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer around a month ago. He was scheduled to begin chemotherapy this week before passing away in his home in St. Petersburg, Fla.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
181K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy