Delicious! Picking New Jersey Blackberries and Peaches Here in the Garden State

9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Supermarkets say more customers are walking off with store hand baskets since New Jersey bag ban took effect
SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) — It may be harder to find a hand basket at New Jersey supermarkets these days. After the state’s plastic bag ban went into effect in May, store operators say customers have been walking off with them. Because New Jersey food stores are no...
Watch As A Grandma Sweet-Talks A Giant Bear At Her Cabin, Directs It To Politely Close Door
Nobody can calm you down like granny. Sometimes, maybe grandma is off her rocker and instead of calming the grandkids down, she moves out to the sticks in New Jersey (Highland Lakes) and becomes part of the bear family as she puts it. “I live in NJ and in a...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New Jersey Lake
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. As the mining industry died down many parts of New Jersey became left behind. You can find most of them tucked away in the Pine Barrens but there are a handful that lie in the northern half of the state as well.
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania on July 27th
This month a well-known restaurant chain will be opening its newest location in Pennsylvania. The popular burger chain, Five Guys, is opening a new location in Newtown, Pennsylvania, on July 27, 2022.
Popular New York retail chain offering "total inventory blowout" as they prepare to close multiple stores
A popular retail store chain in New York state is closing multiple locations this month. Local shoppers lament that at least three Olympia Sports locations in Massena, Potsdam, and Ogdensburg will be closing their doors for good. This news comes as a blow to many community members who have come to rely on Olympia Sports for all their sports-related needs.
This South Carolina Destination Was Just Named the No. 1 City in the U.S. by T+L Readers — Here's Why
Charleston, South Carolina, has once again charmed Travel + Leisure readers, winning the top spot in the World's Best Awards Best Cities in the U.S. for the 10th year in a row — and earning the South Carolina city a coveted spot as a WBA Hall of Fame honoree.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
The Least Visited State Park in New York is also the most Peaceful
If you've never heard of Eel Weir State Park, you are not alone. Located in Ogdensburg, this park is so secluded it only receives about 4,000 visitors in an entire year. Compared to the popular Letchworth State Park, which receives about 1 million visitors per year, this park is highly underrated.
Another popular New York restaurant closes after 26 years
Due to insurmountable economic forces, another well-known eatery in New York closes after 26 years. TJ's Cafe, a popular restaurant in New York, has closed its doors after 26 years in business. The restaurant, which was known for its eclectic menu and lively atmosphere, was a favorite among locals and tourists alike.
More shark sightings close East Coast Beaches
More beaches were closed along the East Coast over the weekend after a string of shark sightings. Shark sightings temporarily shuttered New York's Lido Beach and Rockaway Beach, according to WABC. The station said red flags were raised for several hours on Sunday afternoon to indicate that swimming was not...
10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House in 2022
Who doesn't love the thought of a vacation home at the beach, a place to get away for weekend respites or long summer stretches? It's even better to buy a home in a spot that other people will love to...
Famous grocery store chain opens another store location in South Carolina
A popular national grocery store chain expands to South Carolina with the opening of its newest store location. This week, Publix opened its newest location in South Carolina's Lowcountry, and the store is already getting rave reviews.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
purewow.com
12 Flowering Shrubs That Bloom All Summer
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Flowering shrubs are one of the easiest ways to liven up your landscape. And shrubs that bloom all summer—with zero...
