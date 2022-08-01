Back To School Tax Holiday Is Aug. 5-7

losalamosreporter.com
Related
Survey: Parents will spend $661 per child for back-to-school, an 8 percent hike
Parents paying for back-to-school items will find no break from inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. The 15th annual Deloitte Back-to-School Survey finds the average American household with school-age kids will pay $661 per child, an 8 percent increase from last year and a whopping 27 percent above 2019. But...
Inflation weighs on back-to-school buying for many families
To understand the impact of surging inflation on this year's back-to-school spending, look no further than children's rain boots with motifs like frogs and ladybugs made by Washington Shoe Co.Spending held steady for these evergreen items even after the Kent, Washington-based business was forced to pass along 15% price increases in January to its retail clients because of soaring transportation costs. But by May, as gas and food prices also surged, shoppers abruptly shifted away from the $35 higher-end rain boots to the no-frills versions that run $5 to $10 cheaper, its CEO Karl Moehring said.“We are seeing consumers...
Absence of Child Tax Credit and Stimulus Checks Amid Inflation Has Parents Sweating Back to School Shopping
Students will start heading back to school in a matter of weeks, but fewer parents say they can afford back-to-school shopping this year because of rising inflation. Learn: 5 Expensive School Supplies...
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
Washington Examiner
Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri
Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
Stimulus Check Updates For August 2022
According to Marca, there are various relief packages coming out to help fight the rise of inflation. Inflation has not stopped, and it's continuing to rise and cause major issues for millions across the United States of America. Gas prices have reached near-unprecedented levels, and other day-to-day purchases are getting harder to make.
Will Food Stamps Be Impacted by Inflation Rates?
The overall Consumer Price Index for June 2022 increased 1.3% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Year-over-year, inflation rose a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inflation Is So Bad, Even High-Income Americans Are Going to the Dollar Store
With inflation at a four-decade high and food prices being enormously affected, it's no surprise that Americans -- even those in higher income brackets -- have been heading to discount stores for...
Record inflation sends California minimum wage to $15.50 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Rising inflation will push California’s minimum wage to $15.50 for all employers starting Jan. 1, 2023, the state’s Department of Finance announced Wednesday. California increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022 for employers with 26 or more workers...
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this month
A major discount grocery store chain is hosting the grand opening of their newest Florida store this month. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of the discount grocery store chain Aldi, you'll be excited to learn that they are opening another new store in Florida this month.
States With the Highest Property Taxes
In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents Are Spending Double On School Supplies This Year
Back-to-school shopping trips used to be magical — checking the school supplies off our list, picking out the best Lisa Frank folders and #2 pencils, and being giddy with anticipation for another school year. These days, however, what used to be an exciting outing has turned into a money-draining, stressful task for most parents, thanks to inflation, supply chain issues, and the endless pandemic.
Motley Fool
Could a Less-Expensive Home Be Your Ticket to Getting Through a Recession?
It may be a good time to downsize. A Personal Capital report recently found that most Americans are worried we're headed for a recession. Spending less on housing could help you shore up your finances to prepare. When will our next economic recession hit? There's reason to believe it might...
FOXBusiness
Job openings dipped in June, labor market still tight
The number of job openings declined more than expected in June, according to the latest data from the Labor Department. There were 10.698 million positions available for the month, a slight dip from an upwardly revised 11.303 million in May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday. The latest...
Comments / 0