NMECD Releases Videos On How To Apply For Free Child Care

Governor Issues Statement On Probable Racially Motivated Attacks In Albuquerque
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement following the murder of 27-year-old Muhammad Afzaal Hussain in Albuquerque on Monday. Albuquerque police on Thursday said they suspect the shootings of Hussain, as well as two other recent shootings involving Middle Eastern and Muslim residents, may be connected and racially and/or religiously motivated.
New Mexico Cannabis Sales Hit Record High Of $42 Million, Includes $65,117 In Los Alamos County
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department on Thursday have announced that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales.
Governor Secures Addition Of Los Alamos And Sandoval Counties To Federal Disaster Declaration
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has granted her request to add Los Alamos and Sandoval counties to New Mexico’s wildfire disaster declaration. The amendment to the disaster declaration opens the FEMA Public Assistance Program for Los Alamos and Sandoval counties,...
