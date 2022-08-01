Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR proposinging #fishing regulation changes
The Minnesota DNR is proposing fishing regulation changes for northern pike in West Battle, Otter Tail, and Turtle River Chain of Lakes (Fergus Falls and Bemidji area lakes in Otter Tail and Beltrami counties). Please share your thoughts on proposed special fishing regulations. We’re asking for your input on several...
Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1
The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
Substantial increase in motorcycle fatalities in ND so far in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – On the eve of the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is looking to keep the roads safe as an influx of motorcyclists travel through the state en route to the annual event which often draws a half a million drivers, riders, and motorcycle enthusiasts to the western South Dakota town. As part of its “Safe to Sturgis” campaign the DOT has posted signage in rest stops that promote safe driving practices and on digital messaging boards to remind drivers to look out for motorcycles.
Aitkin, Itasca, Mille Lacs VCET Snapshot Year-To-Date
Release from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office:. The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) was created in January of 2022 and received State of Minnesota grant funding to investigate, identify, and disrupt illegal drug activity within the jurisdictions of the AIM VCET members. Law Enforcement Agencies throughout...
Motorcyclist hurt in collision with bear in central Minnesota
PILLAGER, Minn. – A black bear died after it was hit by a motorcycle southwest of Brainerd. Pillager Area Fire-Rescue says the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist. The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance. He was wearing a helmet.
Minnesota storms knock out power to 75,000 customers
MINNEAPOLIS — Severe storms knocked out power to as many as 75,000 customers across Minnesota where power poles were toppled and winds gusted as high as 81 mph in the state’s southern region. Xcel Energy says the largest power outages were west of the Twin Cities and by Wednesday morning service had been restored to about half of those who lost power. Winds Tuesday night gusted as high as 81 mph near Hector in Renville County in southern Minnesota. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a peak wind gust of 62 mph. Much drier air is expected across the state for Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
2022 North Dakota #pheasant crowing counts
Most hunters don’t apologize while spending summer fishing, camping or enjoying any number of outdoor activities if the conversations drift to the coming fall hunting season. We’re prone to keep one eye on the bobber and another on the calendar while our imagination thinks of what the fields and...
