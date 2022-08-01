Maintenance crews to conduct additional sewer smoke testing

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Parks Division crews will be initiating mosquito control fogging operations this week in the area of the Elks Golf Course due to citizen concerns. The fogging operations this week will be the first of the season, and residents living in and around the Elks Country Club, including Elks Country Estates and Orchard Meadows, should be aware that crews plan to fog in the affected area in the late evening hours Wednesday to Friday, depending on weather conditions.

