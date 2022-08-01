Maintenance crews to conduct additional sewer smoke testing

www.newscenter1.tv
Little Elk Creek area to remain temporarily closed for construction
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Starting August 8, construction will begin on a short access road to the Little Elk Creek parking area located near Piedmont in the Black Hills National Forest. Due to the construction activities and for public safety, the area will remain closed from Aug. 8-12. The construction...
Rapid City to begin mosquito fogging near Elks Golf Course
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City is starting it’s mosquito fogging operations. Parks Division Manager Scott Anderson says they’ll be spraying in the area of the Elks Golf Course after hearing some concerns from residents in the area. They’ll be hitting the streets around 10 p.m. sometime...
Fire officials: take precautions when wildfire smoke is in your area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Smoke from the Fish Fire has been drifting into the Black Hills over the last couple of days. With the smoke and ash reaching all the way to Rapid City, it’s important to protect your lungs. “People can stay indoors, shut their windows, run...
Parks crews to begin mosquito fogging operations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Parks Division crews will be initiating mosquito control fogging operations this week in the area of the Elks Golf Course due to citizen concerns. The fogging operations this week will be the first of the season, and residents living in and around the Elks Country Club, including Elks Country Estates and Orchard Meadows, should be aware that crews plan to fog in the affected area in the late evening hours Wednesday to Friday, depending on weather conditions.
RCPD’s tiny patrol car, with a gigantic purpose
RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent viral post from Little Rock Police Department, showcasing their tiny patrol car, gained over 57,000 comments and 80,000 shares. They’re not the only ones with a tiny patrol vehicle though, Rapid City Police Department has a fun sized car of their own. If you’ve...
City of Sturgis to set up street closures for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. — Beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, August 5, Sturgis city crews will begin setting up for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Street Closures. Anyone parked in the areas of setup will be subject to getting a ticket and towed. There will be no access to Lazelle Street from...
I-90 accident on Thursday near Deadwood Ave exit
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thursday, traffic was piled up on Interstate 90 from LaCrosse Street to Deadwood Avenue. The Department of Transportation had one lane closed in the westbound lane of I-90. A 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 24-year old male stopped abruptly due to the stopped...
Sturgis Rally to have few measures after three years of COVID
STURGIS, S.D. – With it being one of the few events that still happened in 2020, this year will mark the third Sturgis Rally with COVID-19. Despite the number of variants, people are still invited to partake and enjoy the Rally, especially since they don’t have to be in a crowded bar.
“A chance to experience firsthand the welcoming hospitality of South Dakota and of Hill City.” The Heart of the Hills gets rally-ready
HILL CITY, S.D.– As the rally draws near and riders are already making their way into the Black Hills just days before the kickoff, cities and towns are just about ready for the temporary population boom. In Hill City, many businesses have already began welcoming attendees from all over...
“Forever free, forever in our hearts”: Rapid City remembers fallen officers
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Eleven years have passed since Rapid City Police Department lost two of their own, but no amount of time diminishes the significance nor eases the pain of their sacrifice. On August 2, 2011, three Rapid City Police officers were shot during a routine stop. Called to the...
Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
Reward offered for information Timmons Market theft
BOX ELDER, S.D. — The Box Elder Police Department is seeking help in locating an individual who stopped in Timmons Market in Box Elder Tuesday night and took approximately $500 of liquor. A $200 reward is being offered for any information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
RCPD arrests vehicle burglary suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred in neighborhoods around Sheridan Lake Road and West Chicago Street from July 15-20. Police previously were seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a surveillance photo, who was identified as 20-year-old Edgar Yamni Bear Runner and residing at 2613 Castle Heights Drive.
Family Intro to Fishing Day on Saturday at the Outdoor Campus West
– South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will be hosting the Family Intro to Fishing program at the Outdoor Campus from 10 -11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. This free event offers to teach fishing basics including how to safely rig a pole, cast, hook a fish, and how to unhook a fish and clean it.
Traveling Vietnam Wall returns to Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. — The Traveling Vietnam War Memorial is back in Sturgis for the rally. The memorial is set up next to the Field of Flags at the Buffalo Chip. The 80 percent scale replica of the memorial in D.C. has been making visits to the Buffalo Chip since 2013.
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
Richard found guilty of 2020 Rapid City Christmas Eve Murder
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Elias Richard was found guilty Thursday of second degree murder in his involvement in the death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall. On December 24, 2020, near the 1000-block of Silverleaf Avenue, Richard, along with three accomplices, set up a fake drug deal to lure Marshall into their car where they then attacked him. Richard then fatally shot Marshall.
American Flat Track Series returns to Rapid City on Saturday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The American Flat Track Series returns to Rapid City this weekend for the first time since 2019. The Black Hills Half-Mile is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Black Hills Speedway. This weekend’s race also represents the second round of the Progressive Triple Crown,...
Nappy Roots to perform at Golden Hour Live August 20
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nappy Roots is set to headline Main Street Square’s Golden Hour Live concert series Saturday, August 20. A best-selling hip-hop group since 2002, Nappy Roots has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, multiple American Music Awards and Soul Train Awards. “I have always been...
Former Big Leaguer from Rapid City inspires the next generation at the Central Plains Regional Banquet
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Welcome Banquet was held Tuesday evening at the Monument in Rapid City to mark the official start of the Central Plains Regional Baseball Tournament. All eight teams were introduced, along with the umpires and tournament officials. Post 22 Alumni and former Major League Baseball...
