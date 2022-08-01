Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln

www.fox29.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Joint Resolution Passes to Recognize "Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler Day" in DelawareJanine ParisDover, DE
Related
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
WBOC
Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation
LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
State Trooper Dragged by Suspect Fleeing in Stolen Vehicle
DOVER, DE – A police officer responding to a stolen vehicle complaint in Dover was...
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel
HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622
EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper
Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro, DE for felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon. On August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:07 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward. Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several physical injuries sustained during the encounter.
Pennsylvania state police looking for 16-year-old and her 8-month-old
PENNSYLVANIA- The Pennsylvania state police are looking for a 16-year-old runaway and her 8-month old. State police say Aaliya Marie Diaz ran away from her foster residence with her child Nathaniel Anthony Ortega Jr. Diaz was last seen with her child on 7/31 in Loyalsock Township in Lycoming County. Diaz is described as a white, […]
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling
The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Police: Body found in Lincoln, criminal investigation underway
LINCOLN, Del. – A criminal investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead early Sunday morning in Lincoln. Troopers received a report at around 1:30 a.m. regarding a subject lying near the roadway in the area of Staytonville Road, west of North Union Church Road. On arrival, troopers found an unknown male subject deceased. The subject has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
Police investigating weekend assault on Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City police posted photos of a person of interest sought in connection to an assault on the Boardwalk this weekend.
North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Police: Maryland Man Charge With Gun And Drug Charges In Wilmington
Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Officials said on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
Cape Gazette
Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash
A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
WBOC
Car Slams into Seaford Business
A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
Linwood Police Release Video of Alleged Home Break-In Suspect
Linwood Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted "as part of an ongoing investigation." Police aren't confirming why they want to speak with the man, but it appears he's wanted for some sort of home break-in or robbery. The man is caught on a Nest camera walking into and through the home.
WMDT.com
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
Hammonton man held, Atlantic City man released in child luring cases
A Hammonton man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old boy in Egg Harbor Township for sex will stay in jail. Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, was ordered held Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. But the judge released Bruce Cahan, a 77-year-old Atlantic City man whose attorney,...
WBOC
Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot
Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
Comments / 1