Lincoln, DE

Delaware State Police: Investigation launched after unknown man found dead in Lincoln

By FOX 29 Staff
 2 days ago
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
LINCOLN, DE
WMDT.com

Pair arrested for vehicle break-ins at Harrington hotel

HARRINGTON, Del. – Harrington Police have arrested two people in connection to a report of vehicle break-ins. We’re told officers were contacted by staff members at a local hotel after they saw two males entering unlocked vehicles in the parking lot during the early morning hours. Officers were able to identify the suspects through security footage from the building and tracked them to a rented room at the hotel.
HARRINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Man Missing from East Nottingham Township: Nissan Altima LDD2622

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since July. 39-year-old Shawn Mabe was last seen at his residence in East Nottingham Township on July 24th. It is believed that he left in the pictured Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration LDD2622. Mabe is possibly in the southern Chester County area, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro, DE for felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon. On August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:07 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward. Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several physical injuries sustained during the encounter.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling

The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Police: Body found in Lincoln, criminal investigation underway

LINCOLN, Del. – A criminal investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead early Sunday morning in Lincoln. Troopers received a report at around 1:30 a.m. regarding a subject lying near the roadway in the area of Staytonville Road, west of North Union Church Road. On arrival, troopers found an unknown male subject deceased. The subject has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
LINCOLN, DE
FOX8 News

North Carolina man found dead on the road in Delaware

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man was found dead along the side of the road in southern Delaware over the weekend. Delaware State Police say troopers were called to the Lincoln area of Sussex County early Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police […]
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Maryland Man Charge With Gun And Drug Charges In Wilmington

Wilmington Police have arrested a Maryland man on gun and drug charges. Officials said on July 23 at approximately 9:43 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 600 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 24-year-old Kinjurm Allen of Maryland, who then fled in the vehicle. A few moments later, Allen fled from the vehicle on foot and was quickly taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, .2 grams of cocaine, and 2 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Car Slams into Seaford Business

A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Victim identified in fatal Milton crash

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
MILTON, DE
CBS Baltimore

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot

Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
MILTON, DE

