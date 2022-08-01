Detroit Police say man was angry about parking issue before mass shooting that killed 2, injured 6

www.fox2detroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit parking dispute shooting: Police identify 2 people killed, reveal ages of 6 injured
DETROIT – Police revealed the identities of the two people who were killed in a shooting sparked by an argument over the way cars were parked for a birthday party in a Detroit neighborhood, as well as the ages of the six people who were injured. What happened. The...
Suspect charged in Detroit mass shooting that killed 2, injured 6
The man accused of a mass shooting in Detroit that killed two and injured six others over the weekend was arraigned on Wednesday morning.
Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit
Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers “brave and heroic” after they’re forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police shoot armed suspect multiple times on the southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said an officer from the 4th precinct shot a suspect on the city's southwest side after a foot chase through the area. The shooting happened near Omaha Street and Annabelle on the city's far southwest side around 9:30 p.m. Late Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
Man charged with intent to murder in road rage shooting
DEARBORN, MI – A man accused in a road rage shooting on a busy Michigan freeway last month is facing several felony charges, including assault with intent to murder, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The victim was traveling home from work around 9:35 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on southbound M-39/Southfield...
fox2detroit.com
2-year-old girl, man hurt in Southwest Detroit drive-by shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "This street we have been here 50 years and never have we had an incident like this." A 2-year-old girl and a man were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Southwest Detroit. Police said the child was in a vehicle with three adults in the...
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 facing charges for allegedly stabbing 4 neighbors at house party
A 39-year-old Pontiac mother of nine is facing four felony charges for allegedly stabbing four neighbors, including a 15-year-old. Candis Wright-McDonald was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder for a June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac. Witnesses...
Argument over parking leads to mass shooting that kills 2, injures 6 on Detroit's west side
A mass shooting that injured 6 people and killed two on Detroit’s west side occurred after an argument about a car blocking a driveway. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, near Coyle and Plymouth.
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
24-year-old Detroit man facing attempted murder charge after road rage shooting
A Detroit man is facing 13 charges related to a road rage shooting on a freeway last month. Michigan State Police say 24-year-old Nicholas Wilson was arraigned Monday on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police scour Eastpointe after suspect escapes on foot during prison transport
Police said they are looking for a prisoner who managed to escape a transport Monday evening and has so far eluded authorities in Macomb County.
Detroit police seek suspects who shot 2 teen girls at birthday party
Detroit police are investigating after two teen girls were shot at a birthday party. Authorities say the shooting happened on Sunday night in the area of Joy Road and Penrod near the Southfield Freeway on the city’s west side.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of setting fire at vacant house that injured 8 Detroit firefighters
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege he set a fire that injured eight Detroit firefighters Thursday. Anthony Fields, 34, of Detroit is charged with eight counts of first-degree arson, one count of felon in possession, and one count of felony firearm in connection with the blaze on the east side. His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25-year-old Hazel Park man arrested for driving 131 mph in 55 mph zone, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested for driving 131 mph in a 55 mph zone, police said. The arrest was made around 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 28) on southbound M-25 in St. Clair County, according to authorities. A lieutenant saw a vehicle going...
fox2detroit.com
Teen boy found dead in street after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen boy was shot to death Sunday evening on Detroit's west side. Police said the victim was found in the street near 14th and Lawrence, a few blocks from the Lodge Freeway, around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw someone...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's violent weekend: Dozens shot, at least 7 killed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department held a press update on Monday to discuss a particularly violent weekend in the city after several people were killed in at least 7 confirmed shootings throughout the city. Detroit Police Chief James White called the 1 p.m. press update, where he...
MSP: Woman with suspended license stopped for speeding on Southfield Freeway, resists arrest, tries to make video call
A 23-year-old woman is in custody after she was caught going nearly 25 mph over the speed limit on the Southfield Freeway with a suspended license.
